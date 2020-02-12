Best New Beauty Products Launching This Month: February 2020

Are you keeping up with the newest beauty products?

With so many makeup, skincare, haircare and fragrance launches rolling out every week, we're here to help edit them down to the only ones you need to know about each month.

February kicked off with some exciting drops, including a cleanser from Summer Fridays, a super convenient 3-in-1 Real Techniques makeup brush and the coveted candle from Kacey Musgraves' collaboration with Boy Smells.

Ahead, shop the best new beauty products for this month, and check back as we add more items as they're shelved.

Super Amino Gel Cleanser Summer Fridays Sephora Super Amino Gel Cleanser Summer Fridays The beauty brand from influencers Marianna Hewitt and Lauren Gores Ireland are continuing to widen their categories, in addition to their Insta-fave face masks. Next up, a cleanser! The new Super Amino Gel Cleanser is a gentle, pH-balancing gel formula that features a combination of 11 amino acids to support skin elasticity. It can be used on normal, dry, combination and oily skin. $38 at Sephora

The Waterproof One Mascara Black Milani Target The Waterproof One Mascara Black Milani Milani's new ultra-black waterproof mascara claims to have a wear time of up to 24 hours, curl, lengthen and volumize individual lashes with its cone-shaped brush. It's also formulated with jojoba complex and ProVitamin B4 to help nourish, condition and protect the lashes. And the best part? It's under $10! $9 at Target

3-in-1 Adjustable Blender Set Real Techniques Ulta 3-in-1 Adjustable Blender Set Real Techniques We can't get enough of the affordable and quality makeup brushes from Real Techniques. Its latest launch features a 3-in-1 adjustable brush with three magnetic, interchangeable heads of densely-packed, soft bristles for optimal blending. $25 at Ulta

Silverati Illuminating Treatment Masque Oribe Oribe Silverati Illuminating Treatment Masque Oribe The luxe hair line has expanded its Silverati collection, specifically formulated for gray, white and silver hair. This Illuminating Treatment Masque aims to restore strength, elasticity and shine while calming and hydrating the scalp. $63 at Oribe

Slow Burn Boy Smells x Kacey Musgraves Boy Smells Slow Burn Boy Smells x Kacey Musgraves In collaboration with Kacey Musgraves, the Slow Burn candle from Boy Smells is named after the title track of her GRAMMY-winning album, Golden Hour. It boasts scents of incense, black pepper and guaiac wood to capture Musgraves' heartfelt song. The candle immediately sold out when it first launched, so be sure to pre-order the restocked candle now before it's too late. The candle will ship in April. $39 at Boy Smells

January 2020

Full Frontal Volume, Lift & Curl Mascara Fenty Beauty Sephora Full Frontal Volume, Lift & Curl Mascara Fenty Beauty We asked and RiRi answered. The first-ever mascara from Rihanna's Fenty Beauty is here! The Full Frontal Volume, Lift & Curl Mascara features a two-in-one, flat-to-fat brush that's optimal for precise lash grabbing action to volumize, lift, lengthen and curl for a fully fanned-out, fluttery result. $24 at Sephora

Weekend Glow Daily Brightening Solution Versed Target Weekend Glow Daily Brightening Solution Versed The under-$20 clean skincare brand has launched two toners! The Weekend Glow Daily Brightening Solution features a four-acid complex of lactic, glycolic, azelaic, and kojic acid to gently exfoliate and brighten dark spots, while the Baby Cheeks All-in-One Hydrating Milk is a calming formula that restores the skin's natural pH balance and can be used as a makeup remover, cleansing milk or hydrating toner. $18 at Target

Volumizing Shampoo Odele Target Volumizing Shampoo Odele Target's newest haircare brand, Odele, is vegan, cruelty-free and just under $12 for each product. The gentle formulations are available in a Leave-In Conditioner, Air Dry Styler and shampoo and conditioner sets for Volumizing, Smoothing and Curl Defining. $12 at Target

Clean Fresh Skin Milk Covergirl Amazon Clean Fresh Skin Milk Covergirl Vegan makeup that doesn't cost an arm and a leg! Made with 100% vegan ingredients, Covergirl's new Clean Fresh Collection is free of sulfates, formaldehyde, phthalates, parabens and talc. (Riverdale's Lili Reinhart is the face of the line!) The collection's foundation, Clean Fresh Skin Milk, is a hydrating light coverage formula that results in a dewy, glowy finish. $14 at Amazon

Rock'n'Shine Lipstick Yves Saint Laurent Nordstrom Rock'n'Shine Lipstick Yves Saint Laurent Another utterly gorgeous lipstick from YSL to add to the collection! This stunning tube houses a medium-coverage lippie with a glitter star core that adds sparkle and shine to a pout. Available in seven shades of pinks and corals. $38 at Nordstrom

Aglow Cleansing Butter lilah b. Sephora Aglow Cleansing Butter lilah b. If makeup wipes aren't doing much for you, we suggest elevating your getting-ready-for-bed routine with the Aglow Cleansing Butter from clean beauty brand, lilah b. The luxurious, melts-on-the-skin formula transforms from butter to oil, which you massage on the face to remove makeup. It also doubles up as a cleanser (gently wipe off with a cloth) and hydrating mask (leave on for 10 minutes before rinsing). $44 at Sephora

Skincare Brush Set Sigma Nordstrom Skincare Brush Set Sigma Up your skincare routine by applying masks, moisturizers and serums with Sigma's Skincare Brush Set of fiber and silicon brushes. It keeps application sanitary and gentle. Plus, using the brushes won't absorb and waste product as applying with fingers do. $55 at Sigma

Vegan Milk Moisturizer Milk Makeup Sephora Vegan Milk Moisturizer Milk Makeup Insta-favorite Milk Makeup has a new moisturizer made with vegan...milk! A rich cream formulated with plant-derived milks, the non-greasy formula is aimed to combat dry winter skin for hydrated, soft, nourished complexion. $38 at Sephora

Magnetic Lip Plush Paints Nudestix Nudestix Magnetic Lip Plush Paints Nudestix Although we adore the brand's cream makeup sticks, we're super excited about its newest offering of Plush Paints. The lightweight, soft, velvety formula can be swiped on the lips, cheeks and eyes using the doe foot applicator. If you can't be bothered with carrying multiple makeup products, this one is for you. $28 at Nudestix

Light Shifter Brightening Concealer Wand Becca Cosmetics Nordstrom Light Shifter Brightening Concealer Wand Becca Cosmetics Becca Cosmetics, known for its bestselling highlighters, has released the Light Shifter Brightening Concealer, which aims to conceal while boosting radiance. The lightweight formula is hydrating and can be used to touch up throughout the day. $28 at Nordstrom

Instant Eye Palette in Pillow Talk Charlotte Tilbury Charlotte Tilbury Instant Eye Palette in Pillow Talk Charlotte Tilbury Love Charlotte Tilbury's number-one selling Pillow Talk lip liner and lipstick? Then you'll swoon over the celebrity makeup artist's new Instant Eye Palette in Pillow Talk, featuring 12 new eyeshadow shades (equivalent of four different looks!) inspired by Pillow Talk's iconic, universally flattering pink hue. Tilbury used the stunning palette on Salma Hayek, Michelle Williams and Busy Philipps for the 2020 Golden Globes. $75 at Charlotte Tilbury

Make It Rain Hydrating Conditioner TPH Target Make It Rain Hydrating Conditioner TPH Actress Taraji P. Henson has launched a haircare line at Target! TPH offers a range of products catered to all types of hair texture, including shampoo, conditioner, scalp scrub and wash, masks, oil and heat protectant. The bright, sleek packaging and affordable prices are a major bonus. $10 at Target

Brilliant Eyes Liquid Eyeshadow L'Oreal Paris Walmart Brilliant Eyes Liquid Eyeshadow L'Oreal Paris We love a new drugstore find and L'Oreal's new Brilliant Eyes Liquid Eyeshadow is going straight into the basket. Available in 12 shimmery shades, this high-impact liquid eyeshadow is said to be long-lasting and transfer-proof that's easy to swipe on and blend. $10 at Walmart

Vital-E Microbiome Age Defense Cream Peter Thomas Roth Peter Thomas Roth Vital-E Microbiome Age Defense Cream Peter Thomas Roth The Vital-E Microbiome Age Defense Cream is Peter Thomas Roth's latest moisturizer option. The solid-to-cream formula (warm it up with your hands) claims to visibly repair and strengthen the skin barrier, specifically to support the skin's microbiome -- an invisible shield that protects against the aging effects of environmental stressors such as pollution and blue light. $75 at Peter Thomas Roth

Rosalita Boy Smells Boy Smells Rosalita Boy Smells Boy Smells dropped its Valentine's Day collection of three limited-edition scented candles -- Rosalita (woodsy and floral scent), Jade Vert (green and woodsy scent) and Dynasty (fresh floral scent). The range is inspired by the ethereal, amorous paintings of artist Will Cotton, housed in candy-colored jars. It's a no-brainer gift. $36 at Boy Smells

