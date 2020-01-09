Are you keeping up with the latest beauty launches?

With so many makeup, skincare and haircare products rolling out every week, we're here to help edit them down to the only ones you need to know about every month.

January has started off with a bang thanks to some exciting drops. Becca Cosmetics released a brightening concealer wand, celeb makeup artist Charlotte Tilbury's iconic Pillow Talk collection has welcomed an eye palette and Rihanna's Fenty Beauty will soon officially add mascara to its lineup.

Ahead, shop the best new beauty products for this month, and continue to check back as we add more items as they're shelved.

Light Shifter Brightening Concealer Wand Becca Cosmetics Nordstrom Light Shifter Brightening Concealer Wand Becca Cosmetics Becca Cosmetics, known for its bestselling highlighters, has released the Light Shifter Brightening Concealer, which aims to conceal while boosting radiance. The lightweight formula is hydrating and can be used to touch up throughout the day. $28 at Nordstrom

Instant Eye Palette in Pillow Talk Charlotte Tilbury Charlotte Tilbury Instant Eye Palette in Pillow Talk Charlotte Tilbury Love Charlotte Tilbury's number-one selling Pillow Talk lip liner and lipstick? Then you'll swoon over the celebrity makeup artist's new Instant Eye Palette in Pillow Talk, featuring 12 new eyeshadow shades (equivalent of four different looks!) inspired by Pillow Talk's iconic, universally flattering pink hue. Tilbury used the stunning palette on Salma Hayek, Michelle Williams and Busy Philipps for the 2020 Golden Globes. $75 at Charlotte Tilbury

Make It Rain Hydrating Conditioner TPH Target Make It Rain Hydrating Conditioner TPH Actress Taraji P. Henson has launched a haircare line at Target! TPH offers a range of products catered to all types of hair texture, including shampoo, conditioner, scalp scrub and wash, masks, oil and heat protectant. The bright, sleek packaging and affordable prices are a major bonus. $10 at Target

Brilliant Eyes Liquid Eyeshadow L'Oreal Paris Walmart Brilliant Eyes Liquid Eyeshadow L'Oreal Paris We love a new drugstore find and L'Oreal's new Brilliant Eyes Liquid Eyeshadow is going straight into the basket. Available in 12 shimmery shades, this high-impact liquid eyeshadow is said to be long-lasting and transfer-proof that's easy to swipe on and blend. $10 at Walmart

Vital-E Microbiome Age Defense Cream Peter Thomas Roth Peter Thomas Roth Vital-E Microbiome Age Defense Cream Peter Thomas Roth The Vital-E Microbiome Age Defense Cream is Peter Thomas Roth's latest moisturizer option. The solid-to-cream formula (warm it up with your hands) claims to visibly repair and strengthen the skin barrier, specifically to support the skin's microbiome -- an invisible shield that protects against the aging effects of environmental stressors such as pollution and blue light. $75 at Peter Thomas Roth

Full Frontal Volume, Lift & Curl Mascara Fenty Beauty Sephora Full Frontal Volume, Lift & Curl Mascara Fenty Beauty We asked and RiRi answered. Rihanna's Fenty Beauty will very soon launch its first mascara on Jan. 16! The Full Frontal Volume, Lift & Curl Mascara features a two-in-one, flat-to-fat brush that's optimal for precise lash grabbing action to volumize, lift, lengthen and curl for a fully fanned-out, fluttery result. $24 at Sephora

