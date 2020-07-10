Shopping

Best New Clothes From Old Navy in July -- 35% Off and Check Out the New Arrivals This Week

Each product has been selected and reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to the products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.
old navy new arrivals
Courtesy of Old Navy

We couldn't help but notice that Old Navy highlighted over 2,400 new arrivals this week on its website, in huge letters. We took the time and started looking through all of them. There is TONS of good stuff.

Old Navy is filled with new arrivals to add to cart now. Most of the new releases are already on sale thanks to the sitewide sale -- with up to 75% off savings. You'll also get 35% percent off your purchase through July 9.

The retailer offers a range of styles across categories, and the new releases are perfect for summer. Shop dresses, denim, shoes, activewear and more at amazing prices. Old Navy also has protective face masks for adults and kids. Shipping is free on orders of $50 or more. Returns are free on all orders. 

Shop Old Navy new releases. 

Check out ET Style's top picks, below. 

This stylish gingham top with tie detail looks amazing next to denim. 

Gingham Tie-Front Cami for Women
Old Navy
Old Navy Gingham Tie-Front Cami for Women
Old Navy
Gingham Tie-Front Cami for Women
Old Navy
REGULARLY $29.99

A sun dress to stand out in the sun.

Smocked-Top Slub-Knit Maxi Sundress for Women
Old Navy
Old Navy Smocked-Top Slub-Knit Maxi Sundress for Women
Old Navy
Smocked-Top Slub-Knit Maxi Sundress for Women
Old Navy
REGULARLY $39.99

Mid-rise distressed denim shorts, perfect for the heat.  

Mid-Rise Distressed Boyfriend Jean Cut-Off Shorts
Old Navy
Old Navy Mid-Rise Distressed Boyfriend Jean Cut-Off Shorts
Old Navy
Mid-Rise Distressed Boyfriend Jean Cut-Off Shorts
Old Navy
REGULARLY $29.99

An off-the-shoulder jumpsuit is great for day or night. 

Off-the-Shoulder Crinkle-Crepe Plus-Size Tie-Belt Jumpsuit
Old Navy
Old Navy Off-the-Shoulder Crinkle-Crepe Plus-Size Tie-Belt Jumpsuit
Old Navy
Off-the-Shoulder Crinkle-Crepe Plus-Size Tie-Belt Jumpsuit
Old Navy
REGULARLY $42.99

Work from home in this super soft terry sweatshirt, featuring a cute tie-back detail. 

French Terry Tie-Back Plus-Size Sweatshirt
Old Navy
Old Navy French Terry Tie-Back Plus-Size Sweatshirt
Old Navy
French Terry Tie-Back Plus-Size Sweatshirt
Old Navy
REGULARLY $37.99

Old Navy has fantastic options for activewear, like this high-waist legging. 

High-Waisted Balance Twist-Knot Crop Leggings
Old Navy
Old Navy High-Waisted Balance Twist-Knot Crop Leggings
Old Navy
High-Waisted Balance Twist-Knot Crop Leggings
Old Navy
REGULARLY $24.99

Versatile criss-cross strap slides will be your go-to shoes for summer. 

Faux-Suede Cross-Strap Slide Sandals
Old Navy
Old Navy Faux-Suede Cross-Strap Slide Sandals
Old Navy
Faux-Suede Cross-Strap Slide Sandals
Old Navy
REGULARLY $24.99

This one piece is perfect for a swim.

Twist-Front One-Piece Swimsuit for Women
Old Navy
Old Navy Twist-Front One-Piece Swimsuit for Women
Old Navy
Twist-Front One-Piece Swimsuit for Women
Old Navy
REGULARLY $44.99

This denim-style cami is so cute.

Chambray Tie-Front Cami for Women
Old Navy
Old Navy Chambray Tie-Front Cami for Women
Old Navy
Chambray Tie-Front Cami for Women
Old Navy
REGULARLY $29.99

This printed, belted one-piece is so elegant. 

High-Neck Printed One-Piece Belted Swimsuit
Old Navy
Old Navy High-Neck Printed One-Piece Belted Swimsuit
Old Navy
High-Neck Printed One-Piece Belted Swimsuit
Old Navy
REGULARLY $49.99

A wide-brim sun hat to throw on for all your summer activities.  

Braided Wide-Brim Sun Hat
Old Navy
Old Navy Braided Wide-Brim Sun Hat
Old Navy
Braided Wide-Brim Sun Hat
Old Navy
REGULARLY $24.99

This mini dress is breezy and cute.

Striped Fit & Flare Cami Mini Dress for Women
Old Navy
Old Navy Striped Fit & Flare Cami Mini Dress for Women
Old Navy
Striped Fit & Flare Cami Mini Dress for Women
Old Navy
REGULARLY $34.99

A jumpsuit that is perfect to romp around in during the summer.

Square-Neck Cami Jumpsuit for Women
Old Navy
Old Navy Square-Neck Cami Jumpsuit for Women
Old Navy
Square-Neck Cami Jumpsuit for Women
Old Navy
REGULARLY $39.99

This pretty fit-and-flare dress has a 4.7-star rating and over 1,100 reviews. 

Fit & Flare Cami Mini Dress
Old Navy
Old Navy Fit & Flare Cami Mini Dress
Old Navy
Fit & Flare Cami Mini Dress
Old Navy
REGULARLY $34.99

A floral maxi dress perfect for summer.

Sleeveless V-Neck Maxi Shift Dress for Women
Old Navy
Old Navy Sleeveless V-Neck Maxi Shift Dress for Women
Old Navy
Sleeveless V-Neck Maxi Shift Dress for Women
Old Navy
REGULARLY $34.99

 

