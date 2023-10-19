BET+ is ready to ring in the ho-ho-holidays with a whole slate of original movies, and ET is exclusively debuting the lineup of 12 new films and specials heading to the service this season!

The slew of holiday-themed programming kicks off on Nov. 2 and features plenty of familiar faces that fans will love, such as Vivica A. Fox, Jackée Harry, Tami Roman, Tichina Arnold, Jasmine Guy, Kandi Burruss, MC Lyte, Patricia "Ms. Pat" Will, Raven Goodwin and Tamar Braxton, and a roster of directors and writers of color, like Robin Givens, Debbie Allen, Terri J Vaughn and Lee Daniels.

BET+ vows that there's something for everyone as they bring "culture to Christmas," from musical dramas and romantic comedies to action-packed thrillers and the always hilarious Ms. Pat, and provide some genuine holiday cheer all season long.

See below for the full holiday slate of movies!

A Wesley Christmas Wedding

Premieres: Nov. 2

Starring: Dorien Wilson, Jasmine Guy, Terrence "TC" Carson, Loren Lott, Terayle Hill, Valerie Pettiford, Judi Johnson. Kiki Haynes, Kevin Savage, Mike Merrill, Aaron Spears, Rolonda Rochelle, Skylar Mitchell and Red Grant

Director: Patricia Cuffie-Jones

When the Wesley family gets back together for a glorious Christmas Wedding, they must overcome the shenanigans of a Momzilla, a few crazed exes and new family additions - some wanted, and others tolerated - before the betrothed couple says, "I do."

Heart for the Holidays

Premieres: Nov. 2

Starring: Erica Peeples, Kyle Lowder, Starletta DuPois, Chuck Inglish, Lanelle Cooper, Leila Weisberg, and introducing Asia Harmony.

Director: David Mitch Parks

Hardworking businesswoman Rachel travels to the small town of Cheverly for a life-saving heart transplant. Fate connects her with a heart donor, Ms. Sims, who tragically dies in a car accident. In Cheverly, Rachel crosses paths with Amy, who also received an organ from the same donor. As Rachel attempts to leave the town, an inexplicable force keeps her bound to Cheverly, and she discovers a deep affection for the community. Amidst her journey, Rachel unexpectedly falls in love with Scott, Amy's brother.



Christmas Angel

Premieres: Nov. 9

Starring: Skyh Black, DaniLeigh, Romeo Miller, Elise Neal, Tamar Braxton, Daniel O'Reilly, Iris Gasper

Director and Writer: LazRael Lison

Troubled R&B megastar Angel St. James is the face of every major magazine and news outlet. However, when her fake happiness peaks, she is forced to face her reality. While driving to get away for a few days, her car breaks down on a desolate road. A simple stranger offers to help fix her car. She decides to step out on faith and enjoy Christmas with this random stranger and his 8-year-old daughter. She discovers the magic of Christmas, love, and the family she always wanted.

Sworn Justice: Taken Before Christmas

Premieres: Nov. 16

Starring: Mishael Morgan, Leland B. Martin, Vivica A. Fox , Melyssa Ford, Preacher Lawson

Director: Nicole G. Leier

On Christmas Eve, a hardened detective and her DA boyfriend are both informed that each other has been kidnapped. As the world closes for the holiday, they are locked out of their computers and phones and must follow the demands of the menacing voice giving them orders. This leads to a snowy night of cat and mouse thrills as the two fight for their survival.



The Ms. Pat Show Holiday Episode, "Father Christmas"

Premieres: Nov. 23

Starring: Patricia "Ms. Pat" Williams, J. Bernard Calloway, Tami Roman, Theodore Barnes, Briyana Guadalupe, Vince Swann, and Brittany Inge

Director: Debbie Allen

Pat tries to give Terry the perfect Christmas by finding his real father. When she can't track him down, she and Denise embark on a wild Plan B involving a mall Santa.

So Fly Christmas

Premieres: Nov. 23

Starring: Tichina Arnold, Tami Roman, Robert Christopher Riley, Laurissa Romain, Jackee Harry, Tommy Davidson, Michael Colyar

Director: Terri J Vaughn

After being stood up at the altar on Christmas Eve, Wyvetta loses her love on her favorite holiday. To show solidarity, Wyvetta's best friend, Dione, suggests that the two of them renounce love. Things become complicated when Dione falls for a mild-mannered record store owner and tries to keep it under wraps.

A Royal Christmas Surprise

Premieres: Nov. 30

Starring: Jennifer Freeman, Thapelo Mokoena, Abena Ayivor , Sello Maake Ka- Bcube, Trisha Mann-Grant, Tony Grant, Andi Anderson, Andrae Bicy

Director: Beautie Masvaure

Riley is planning the perfect Christmas for her soon to be husband, Mandla. As Riley's family hosts Mandla's South African royal parents in Kentucky, Riley receives a surprise from Mandla that will jeopardize her plans with her future husband.

The Christmas Ringer

Premieres: Nov. 30

Starring: Trenyce, Kelly Price, Tyler Lepley, Chrisette Michelle, Arischa Connor, Q Parker, Akbar V, Tamika Scott, Jarrett Michael Collins

Director: Patricia Cuffie Jones

After her career is derailed by her manager-fiancé, the reigning Princess of Christmas and defunct R&B singer retreats to her family's home for the holidays where her mother convinces her to direct the family's ragtag church choir so they can win a Christmas Choir Competition.

Never Alone for Christmas

Premieres: Dec. 7

Starring: Mignon Von, Allen Maldonado, Macy Gray

Director: Kenny Young

When Lauren gets cold feet and calls off her wedding to Miles, neither had dreamt they would be forced to spend Christmas alone. Unbeknownst to the other, each winds up at the same Cajun Christmas retreat for singles with someone new on their arms.

Christmas Rescue

Premieres: Dec. 14

Starring: Robin Givens, Raven Goodwin, Donny Carrington, Catfish Jean, Mario Van Peebles, Cameron Bailey, Samantha Neyland Trumbo

Director: Billy Givens-Jensen

A man abducts the love of his life from her holiday-themed wedding in a desperate last attempt to win her back.

Favorite Son Christmas

Premieres: Dec. 14

Starring: Tank, Darrel Walls, Loren Lott, Serayah, Lisa Arrindell, MC Lyte, Jekalyn Carr, Anthony Evans

Director: Robin Givens

After the death of their father, Blain has taken over the Graceway Church as Pastor, but their finances are in dire straits. Looking to the Jubilee to save the day, First Lady Rita suggests a SO GIFTED reunion to rouse the necessary ticket sales. Will the brothers and their wives overcome old gripes and truly reconcile for this Christmas reunion to be successful?

Whatever It Takes

Premieres: Dec. 21

Starring: Tami Roman, Kandi Burruss, Brely Evans, AJ Johnson, Rayan Lawrence, Kendrick Cross, Stevie Baggs Jr, Zuri James

Director: Taliah Breon

It's Thanksgiving weekend, snow is falling, Christmas is on the horizon and the promises of the New Year are near. Navigating careers, life and the nuances of friendship, five women bond over the imperfections in their love lives. The holidays bring some of them their greatest wishes and others their most profound losses.

