Duane "Dog" Chapman and his beloved late wife, Beth, take on their hardest cases yet inDog's Most Wanted.

ET has your exclusive first look at the WGN America series, which premieres next month, with higher stakes than the couple has ever faced before. Unlike their previous show chasing down bail bond jumpers, this time they are hunting down some of America's most-wanted fugitives. Additionally, as the hunts get more complicated and dangerous, the Chapman family also deals with Beth's battle with Stage 2 throat cancer and the toll that it took on her.

"Our show has become very real," Beth says as scenes of her receiving treatment at the hospital and examining her hair loss flash on the screen. "There's nothing that we want to hide from anybody. Just letting it all hang out, battling cancer on show. I don't want to have my kids all surrounding my bed. I want to have them all in my car. I want to be out on the streets. I want to be kicking ass, booting in doors and taking names and dragging guys to jail."

Beth revealed in September 2017 that she had Stage 2 throat cancer, and ultimately, lost her battle with the disease. The reality star died on June 26 at the age of 51. "I have a 50/50 chance of surviving with the chemo," Beth says in one scene, adding, "If I'm gonna die, I'm gonna die in my boots."

In another snippet. Duane says, "This one's for Beth," as he prepares for a hunt. "She's my everything."

ET sat down with Duane for an intimate interview following Beth's heartbreaking death, where he opened up about how his wife prepared him and her family for the devastating moments after she was gone.

"For two to three years, she knew this might happen. So she would say, 'Who is going to sit next to you?' And I said, 'No one,'" he tearfully recalled. "'Big Daddy, you better not let another girl take my place.' I said, 'I won't.'"

He also touched on his new show that he filmed with Beth saying that he was unsure how much footage of his beloved wife would be shown and admitted that he gets emotional when he watches it.

"I've already looked at some of [the episodes] and I see her and I hear her and I freaking start bawling 'cause it happened," he shared. "I just instantly start crying ... I think it's also therapeutic that you have those. You know, if you lose a loved one, then you have the little pictures you look at. But I have her alive in that show."

Dog's Most Wanted premieres Sept. 4 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on WGN America. Tune into ET for more from the upcoming series.

