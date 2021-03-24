Bling on the beach! Bethenny Frankel is ready to show off her giant new engagement ring from her fiancé, Paul Bernon.

On Tuesday, the 50-year-old former reality star and businesswoman flashed her new sparkler while enjoying a dip in the ocean on a beach in Boca Raton, Florida.

Frankel paired her stunning new accessory with a sky blue bikini and a large sun hat and shades.

Despite sporting the pricy piece, she wasn't afraid to get deep into the ocean, letting the waves crash around her.

Backgrid

Backgrid

Frankel is currently on vacation with her 10-year-old daughter, Bryn, whom she shares with ex-husband, Jason Hoppy.

ET can confirm that Frankel and Hoppy recently finalized their divorce after originally separating in 2012.

Though Frankel and Bernon split in October 2020 after two years of dating, the couple sparked reconciliation rumors in February 2021 and confirmed they were back together this past Valentine's Day with matching Instagram posts.

Following her split from Bernon in October 2020, Frankel opened up about being pressured into an engagement with the real estate developer.

"Not everything works out and so many people have tried to define my life with our lives -- when are you getting engaged, when are you having a baby, when are you getting married? I just realized more in life with people being more open and honest with their lives and what they want that everything doesn't have to sort of end in a blue box and a bow," she said at the time. "We've had a great, great relationship and I'm really, really happy. Not everything has to end badly, some things just don't continue and it's not negative, it's just life."

