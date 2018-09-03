Bethenny Frankel is learning how to cope with her loss as she mourns the death of her boyfriend, Dennis Shields.

The Real Housewives of New York City star took to Twitter on Sunday to candidly address the ways in which she's dealing with her pain and moving past her grief.

"Doing anything in or by the water is life saving," Frankel, 47, wrote. "Beach walks. ocean swims, wakeboarding, clamming, infrared sauna, jacuzzi & my swim really help."

The reality star added, "When you feel sad, you cry then you just have to force yourself to shift. It’s so hard but it works."

Frankel was met with a great deal of support and love from her followers, one of whom told her that Shields is "watching" her from heaven and would want her to stay strong and "keep on keeping on."

"I know and I appreciate you taking the time to say so," Frankel replied. "It hurts. I miss him & it is a storm I have to go through."

Shields, who dated the RHONY star on and off over the past few years, died on Aug. 10 at the age of 51.

He was found unconscious and unresponsive in his apartment in Trump Tower by emergency personnel that responded to a 911 call. EMS pronounced him deceased on the scene.

A source told ET following Sheilds' death that he had proposed to her in April, and that she "wanted to marry him."

"There was some things that needed to be worked out first and some hurdles to overcome,” the source said. "He was her family, her best friend, her partner."

Frankel previously addressed Sheilds' death late last month when she tweeted that she found it "hard to breathe" and said her grief was "excruciating."

"Sudden death is no closure & constant ?s & memories," she wrote. "Our relationship is current so it’s painfully raw. Trying to stay healthy & move through it w tears & close friends."

