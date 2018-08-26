Bethenny Frankel is sharing her pain following the tragic death of her on-again, off-again boyfriend Dennis Shields.

“It’s hard to breathe & I appreciate you giving me the space & support to try to do so,” the Real Housewives of New York City star wrote on Twitter on Sunday morning. “It’s excruciating -- sudden death is no closure & constant [questions] & memories. Our relationship is current so it’s painfully raw. Trying to stay healthy & move through it w tears & close friends. Xo.”

Shields, a financier, was discovered unconscious and unresponsive in his apartment in Trump Tower in NYC on Aug. 10. Emergency personnel pronounced him deceased at the scene. The cause of death has not been disclosed.

A few days later, his funeral was held in Long Island. Soon after, the 47-year-old reality star took to Instagram to share a sweet photo of Shields lying comfortably in bed beside Cookie, Frankel’s dog, who died in Oct. 2017.

It’s hard to breathe & I appreciate you giving me the space & support to try to do so. It’s excruciating-sudden death is no closure & constant ?s & memories. Our relationship is current so it’s painfully raw. Trying to stay healthy & move through it w tears & close friends. Xo — Bethenny Frankel (@Bethenny) August 26, 2018

"Rest In Peace my sweet babies who gave me endless unconditional love. #nowandforever," she captioned the photo.

ET later learned that Shields had asked for her hand in marriage mere months before his death.

“She wanted to marry him, but there was some things that needed to be worked out first and some hurdles to overcome,” a source told ET. "He was her family, her best friend, her partner.”

Get more news on Frankel in the clip below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Bethenny Frankel Thanks Fans For Support After Death of On-Off Boyfriend Dennis Shields

Bethenny Frankel Posts About On-Off Boyfriend Dennis Shields' Death on Day of His Funeral

Andy Cohen Says The Women are 'Gunning' for Bethenny Frankel in 'RHONY' Reunion (Exclusive)

Related Gallery