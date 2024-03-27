Bethenny Frankel Says She Was Punched in Random New York City Attack

Bethenny Frankel claimed in a since-deleted TikTok comment that she was randomly attacked in New York City.

The reality TV star dropped the comment in a TikTok video posted by a fashion design student who herself was sharing her assault experience. The fashion design student said in her video that she was walking home when someone randomly punched her.

"This is insane [because] this happened to me a few months ago but I was embarrassed to say," the Real Housewives of New York City alum said in a since-deleted comment but captured by Page Six. "I was on the UWS [Upper West Side]. Insane. I was taking video of a bakery."

The outlet reported that Frankel dropped the comment on Tuesday. Her story comes amid a number of TikTokers sharing their experience about being randomly assaulted while walking the streets of New York City.

Halley Kate, who has 1.1 million followers on TikTok, posted a video of herself fighting back tears while recounting her own experience.

"You guys, I was literally just walking and a man came up and punched me in the face," she posted Monday. "Oh my god, it was so bad. I can't even talk."

The fashion design student whose video briefly featured Frankel's comment said in her video that she was walking home after leaving class. She said she was "looking at my phone, and like texting, and then, out of nowhere, this man just came up and hit me in the face."

No word if Frankel ever reported the assault to police. But the story she and the other women have shared reeks of the so-called "knockout game," where people randomly sucker-punch unsuspecting people walking on the street. According to NPR, it's a disturbing phenomenon that saw a resurgence a decade ago.

RELATED CONTENT: