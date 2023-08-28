Rachel Leviss Reacts to Criticism Over Her Bethenny Frankel Interview

Rachel Leviss is continuing to speak out. On Sunday, the former Vanderpump Rules star took to Instagram to respond to a Bravo fan account discussing her recent interview with Bethenny Frankel.

The Bravo Tea with Jared B podcast posted a video discussing Leviss’ interview and how the 28-year-old said she wouldn’t have had an affair with Tom Sandoval if she thought his relationship with Ariana Madix "had legs."

In early March, Madix and Sandoval announced the end of their relationship after being together since 2013 when she first joined Vanderpump Rules. It wasn't long before news broke that Sandoval was cheating on Madix withLeviss. The cheating scandal, often referred to as Scandoval, was a major plot point in season 10 of the Bravo reality series.

"💯 you’re not wrong! I should have had more self respect than that and should have respected the relationship that Ariana had with Tom No excuses… however, looking back, I see I had low self-worth and Tom kept telling me he was actively breaking up with her 'amicably' for her 'mental health,' which I can now see was magical thinking," Leviss commented on Instagram.

"He had a million and one reasons why they hadn’t broken up yet and it was easier to stay in that fantasy then to face the fact that the social anxiety and isolation was not worth it. So yes, absolutely you’re 100% right. It was MY responsibility to remove myself from that situation… now I know better ♥️"

Last week, Madix said she was upset with Frankel and felt she "should have known better" than to interview Leviss. The Something About Her co-owner blasted Frankel’s three-part podcast on Scheananigans With Scheana Shay.

"Bethenny actually upset me more in the things that weren't said,” Madix told listeners, clarifying that she “did not listen but did read synopses."

The 38-year-old accused the former RHONY star of not "know[ing] what the f**k" she was talking about when sharing her opinions on Leviss’ affair with Sandoval while he was dating Madix.

Scheana Shay added she felt Frankel needed to do "more research."

Madix then pointed out "very hurtful" comments Frankel made about the cheating scandal meaning less because Madix and Sandoval didn’t have kids and weren’t married.

Last week, the former reality star unfollowed Sandoval on Instagram. In addition to unfollowing her old fling, Leviss also updated her Instagram bio to her more than 618,000 followers to read, "Becoming a better person… one day at a time."

Earlier this month, in part three of her interview on Bethenny Frankel's podcast, Just B with Bethenny Frankel, Leviss admitted she has a no-contact policy with the Vanderpump Rules cast.

After leaving a treatment facility in Arizona this summer, Leviss told Frankel that she got a direct message on Instagram from her co-star, Lala Kent, and two emails from Sandoval, but she didn't seem to respond.

"I have a no-contact policy with every cast member," said Leviss. However, she admitted that she has talked to Lisa Vanderpump on the phone.

Recently, ET exclusively learned that after much back and forth, Leviss will not be filming the new season of Vanderpump Rules.

"There was a possibility up until recently she'd be returning for the new season, but ultimately decided against it," a source told ET. "Rachel is focused on her mental health journey and knew going back to the show would open her up to trauma she's been working on healing. Rachel is looking forward to what the future holds for her."

