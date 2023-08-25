Ariana Madix Slams Bethenny Frankel's Rachel Leviss Interview

Ariana Madix is upset with Bethenny Frankel and feels she "should have known better" than to interview Rachel Leviss.

Last week, Leviss sat down with Frankel for a three-part interview on The Real Housewives of New York City alums’ podcast, Just B with Bethenny Frankel. The 28-year-old reality star opened up about her time on Vanderpump Rules, and her "Scandoval" cheating drama with Tom Sandoval in her first interview since the explosive season 10 reunion aired.

In early March, Madix and Sandoval announced the end of their relationship after being together since 2013 when she first joined Vanderpump Rules. It was revealed Sandoval was cheating on Madix with Leviss. The cheating scandal, often referred to as Scandoval, was a major plot point in season 10 of the Bravo reality series.

The Something About Her co-owner blasted Frankel’s three-part podcast on Scheananigans With Scheana Shay Friday.

“Bethenny actually upset me more in the things that weren't said,” Madix told listeners, clarifying that she “did not listen but did read synopses.”

The 38-year-old accused the former RHONY star of not “know[ing] what the f**k” she was talking about when sharing her opinions on Leviss’ affair with Sandoval while he was dating Madix.

Scheana Shay added she felt Frankel needed to do “more research.”

Madix then pointed out “very hurtful” comments Frankel made about the cheating scandal meaning less because Madix and Sandoval didn’t have kids and weren’t married.

“In many states, [he was my common law spouse],” Madix said. “I find that hurtful in regards to other women in relationships who don’t have children. Maybe they can’t have children or don’t want children or don’t want to get married.”

“None of those people’s relationships are less meaningful because of that,” the reality star continued. “She should know better than to say that about anybody.”

While addressing Frankel’s comments that Madix and Sandoval still live together, the reality star stressed, “I keep my door locked.”

Frankel is well aware she’s received backlash for her interview with Leviss and spoke about it on her Just B podcast on Tuesday, August 22.

"What a whirlwind. Interviewing Rachel, going viral, breaking the internet. So many rumors, so many press articles, and it’s unsettling, to be honest,” she said. “She’s gotten a lot of hate in the world and I’m taking on a lot of that hate now. And it’s been really interesting because I’m proud of myself for not caring really that much."

"Some people say to me, ‘Oh, wow, is Andy [Cohen] mad you’re doing this? Have you spoken to him?’ And I say, I have not, but I’m sure he is. And this is not a target on Andy. This is not a target on Bravo. This is about a systemic issue in the entertainment industry,” Frankel said.

A source told ET last week, "Rachel wasn’t paid for her interview with Bethenny. Bethenny offered her an unedited long-form platform where she could speak freely. Rachel knew no other outlet would give her that freedom."

Last month, Frankel spoke to ET after questioning why reality TV stars haven't followed suit in the wake of the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes. Addressing Leviss specifically, Frankel defended her as the one getting dragged for her role in creating Scandoval.

While the rest of the gang had all returned to production for the highly anticipated season 11, Leviss was noticeably absent.

"She had an affair. She's not the first person in the world that's had an affair and, you know, bullying or beating someone down for a tragic error that, yes, everybody has, like, Lord of the Flies grabbed and ripped the meat off the carcass. Great. OK," Frankel told ET. "You were wrong, you slept with someone's boyfriend. It happens. You work in a bar on a reality television show, the most toxic environment in history. I didn't think it was a big deal but, of course, the media gods came through and were marketing it like it was the friggin' election."

"So, the girl was a punching bag for everybody on every talk show in the entertainment industry. So you get beaten up. Like Erika Jayne did get paid," Frankel continues. "You're gonna put me in a ring with [Mike] Tyson, I'm gonna get paid. So, yeah, she should not be shooting. She should be negotiating a contract that says ... 'I got dragged through the streets and I was abused mentally.' That is a good example of what reality television is about, that's a perfect example."

Since then, ET exclusively learned that -- after much back and forth -- Leviss decided not to return to filming Vanderpump Rules.

"Rachel will not be returning for season 11 of Vanderpump Rules. There was a possibility up until recently she'd be returning for the new season, but ultimately decided against it," a source told ET. "Rachel is focused on her mental health journey and knew going back to the show would open her up to trauma she's been working on healing. Rachel is looking forward to what the future holds for her."

