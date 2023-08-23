Rachel Leviss is making some social media updates in the wake of her departure from Vanderpump Rules.

The 28-year-old reality star recently unfollowed Tom Sandoval on Instagram. In early March, Madix and Sandoval announced the end of their relationship after being together since 2013 when she first joined Vanderpump Rules. It wasn't long before news broke that Sandoval was cheating on Madix withLeviss. The cheating scandal, often referred to as Scandoval, was a major plot point in season 10 of the Bravo reality series.

In addition to unfollowing Sandoval, Leviss also updated her Instagram bio to her more than 618,000 followers to read, “Becoming a better person… one day at a time.”

Last week, in part three of her interview on Bethenny Frankel's podcast, Just B with Bethenny Frankel, Leviss admitted she has a no-contact policy with the Vanderpump Rules cast.

After leaving a treatment facility in Arizona this summer, Leviss told Frankel that she got a direct message on Instagram from her co-star, Lala Kent, and two emails from Sandoval, but she didn't seem to respond.

"I have a no-contact policy with every cast member," said Leviss. However, she admitted that she has talked to Lisa Vanderpump on the phone.

Last week, ET exclusively learned that after much back and forth, Leviss will not be filming the new season of Vanderpump Rules.

"There was a possibility up until recently she'd be returning for the new season, but ultimately decided against it," a source told ET. "Rachel is focused on her mental health journey and knew going back to the show would open her up to trauma she's been working on healing. Rachel is looking forward to what the future holds for her."

In April, ET exclusively reported that Leviss checked into a mental health treatment facility. At the time, Leviss' rep told ET, "[Rachel] and her family decided before the relationship was discovered that she would enter a voluntary facility for mental health counseling."

Although Leviss isn’t returning to the hit reality show, she does have a plan for the future. "I really am impassioned by learning about myself and the psychology behind all of this and I am taking the steps to start my own podcast," she revealed to Frankel. "I feel like it would be a great way to share my side of the story and bring on experts that really understand the psychology behind it."

Leviss added, "I’m going to be traveling around. I’m not heading back to L.A. anytime soon. So I have some plans to check out different states and different areas. It’s unwritten at this point."

