Bethenny Frankel is sharing her opinion on the recent Vanity Fair exposé about the Bravo network, which included an allegation that former co-star Ramona Singer once used a racial slur during production on season 13 of The Real Housewives of New York, specifically directed toward a Black crew member.

Talking with ET from the carpet of the Glamour Women of the Year event in New York, Frankel, 53, said she is unsure about the unfolding situation involving Singer, 66.

"I think Ramona's been in and out of this whole machine and one day maybe she'll be able to explain herself in a manner that maybe she will be educated, or be able to explain herself," the Just B with Bethenny Frankel host said.

"I can't take just what happens on reality TV at face value but I don't know," the entrepreneur continued. "I honestly don't know."

Frankel left RHONY after season 11 and had a contentious rollercoaster of a friendship with Singer prior to her departure.

Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

In early November, ET reported that Singer is no longer a real estate agent at Douglas Elliman following the Vanity Fair article about the Bravo network and her alleged use of a racial slur.

The prominent real estate agency's decision to part ways with Singer was confirmed by Stephen Larkin, Executive Vice President & Chief Communications Officer for Douglas Elliman, who stated, "She is no longer with Douglas Elliman."

In the exposé, it was reported that Singer's alleged use of a slur led to a complaint filed against the show's production and its parent companies, Shed Media, Warner Bros. Discovery, Bravo, and NBCUniversal.

Despite the allegation, Singer vehemently denied using the racial slur. An internal investigation conducted at the time yielded "inconclusive" results.

Furthermore, Singer was removed from BravoCon taking place this weekend in Las Vegas after she attempted to downplay her use of the racial slur in a text message to a Page Six reporter, which further exacerbated the situation.

Singer left RHONY after season 13 when the show was revamped with six new cast members.

At the time of her exit, Bravolebrity Andy Cohen said that the fans' reactions to her leaving the show were "so funny" as Singer had been a favorite among viewers.

"It's interesting, [it's] one of those hilarious things of the internet, which is, every time it was mentioned, it was 'Please, no Ramona,'' Cohen, 55, shared in 2022. "You go on Twitter, 'No Ramona!' The second Ramona announces she's leaving, 'Nooo, Ramona's a legend!' Like, it's so funny. It's so funny."

