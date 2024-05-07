Bethenny Frankel to Star in Lifetime Movie 'Danger in the Dorm'

Bethenny Frankel is set to make her TV movie debut!

On Tuesday, the former Real Housewives of New York City star revealed that she is starring in an upcoming Lifetime TV thriller, Danger in the Dorm.

"Danger In The Dorm is about a complicated mother daughter relationship under extreme circumstances. I connected with this character, and with @claraalexandrova as my beautiful daughter and I am most grateful for the faith Lifetime put in me during this experience," Frankel wrote.

Bethenny Frankel is set to make her TV movie debut in June. - Getty

"The director @robin_hays was a gem, the crew was so warm and embraced me. Acting is a job that I have a newfound respect for and I hope I did this role justice. With Mother’s Day coming, make that extra effort to understand, have compassion for and connect with family, even under the most challenging of circumstances. It’s certainly not easy or everyone would do it. Mark your calendars… June 16th for the shocking premiere of my new movie #DangerInTheDorm only on @lifetimetv! #acting #motherdaughter #lifetimemovie #movie #adventure #actresseraunlocked."

Alongside the caption, Frankel shared a picture of the movie's official poster which features her and Clara Alexandrova looking out into the distance, with the silhouette of a hooded man in the background.

According to A+E Networks, the movie -- about a quiet school that is terrorized by a killer after a honor student is murdered -- is Lifetime's latest installment of film's adapted from Ann Rule's true crime novels.

So far, a trailer for the film has not been released. The news of Frankel's latest venture comes after she revealed that she would be pausing the Just B Divorced podcast and removing some episodes, following the death of her mother.

The Lifetime film will also mark Frankel's return to TV -- following her reality TV reckoning. In January, the businesswoman spoke to ET and gave an update on the status of her call to action.

"I think SAG-AFTRA took it on and a lot of the women are advocating for themselves and there have been so many changes made," she said. "So super excited."

Danger in the Dorm premieres June 16 on Lifetime.

