Bethenny Frankel and her fiancé, Paul Bernon, have split after six years together, according to multiple reports.

The reality star and her real estate developer beau started their relationship in 2018 after meeting on a dating app. They got engaged in 2021, with Frankel sharing the details of Bernon's sweet proposal in the Florida Keys two years later.

"We went to dinner and he walked me to a beautiful private table on the beach as private and romantic as a fantasy date on The Bachelor," she shared on Instagram, with a pic from the night. "The intimate details of the story are private but it was a beautiful proposal, in a beautiful setting, with a beautiful ring, to a beautiful man."

Paul Bernon and Bethenny Frankel attend the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards. - Presley Ann/Getty Images for MTV

Frankel was previously married to entertainment executive Peter Sussman from 1996-97. She wed pharmaceutical sales executive Jason Hoppy in 2010, and while the couple separated in 2012, their tumultuous divorce wasn't finalized until January 2021. She and Hoppy share a 13-year-old daughter, Bryn.

It's been a difficult few months for Frankel, who announced the death of her mother, Bernadette Birk, last month.

The entrepreneur posted a series of photos and a caption devoted to their relationship over the years, describing her mom as a woman with beauty and intellect but who also struggled with some self-destructive tendencies.

"Despite not being equipped to be a mother, she loved me and I have beautiful memories of her," Frankel wrote, adding that she and her mother had reconnected in recent years so that Bernadette and Bryn could have a relationship.

In the wake of her mother's death, Frankel also announced that she was halting her Just B Divorced podcast, in which she opens up about her harrowing split from Hoppy and invites guests on to share their own split stories.

"I have chosen to temporarily remove my divorce podcast as a result of an overwhelming response and an influx of messages that have converged with the most significant loss of my life," she explained in a post to her Instagram Story. "It is impossible for me to grieve and process both of these traumatic events at the same time."

RELATED CONTENT: