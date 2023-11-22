Brooke Gomez, a prominent New York City-based interior designer with past celebrity clients including Bethenny Frankel, Michael J. Fox and Sigourney Weaver, has died at 49 years old.

Gomez was found dead at her Upper East Side apartment on Sunday, ET confirmed. The Daily Mail was first to report the news.

In a statement to ET on Wednesday, a DCPI Spokesperson said, "On Sunday, November 19, 2023 at approximately 2001 hours inside of 1326 Madison Avenue police responded to a 911 call of an ambulance case. When police arrived they observed a 49 year-old female unconscious and unresponsive inside of an apartment. EMS responded and the aided was pronounced deceased. The Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death. There is no criminality suspected at this time."

Gomez's company took to Instagram to share a statement on her death, writing, "We are greatly saddened by the sudden passing of our friend, Brooke Gomez, a light that shined brilliantly on everyone who knew her. A gathering of friends to celebrate her life is being planned. Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date."

Gomez is the daughter of fellow interior designer Mariette Himes Gomez. She is best known for working with former Real Housewives of New York City star Bethenny Frankel and was featured in the second season of Frankel's Bravo spin-off series, Bethenny Ever After.

