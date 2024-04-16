Bethenny Frankel is getting candid about suffering a miscarriage amid her crumbling marriage to ex-husband Jason Hoppy in 2012.

In a new episode of her Just B Divorced podcast, the 53-year-old reality star and entrepreneur reflected on that challenging time in her life -- as the mother of a young girl, in a strained marriage, and six-weeks pregnant with their second child -- and she revealed that, at the time, she felt "relieved" when she was recovering from her miscarriage.

"In a constructive way, I said, 'I'm kind of relieved … because I don't think this is a healthy or positive relationship,'" Frankel recalled telling Hoppy at the time. "It was like the first step to saying something."

"And he said to me, 'You're a real piece of s**t, you know that?'" she said. "He moved out to a hotel downtown for a couple of nights, and it was total relief."

While Frankel admitted that it was "a nightmare that it happened," she said it was the realization that pushed her to be true to herself and start looking for divorce lawyers.

Frankel -- who welcomed a daughter, Bryn, with Hoppy in May 2010 -- filed for divorce in January 2013, one month after they separated. After a contentious legal battle, their divorce was finalized in January 2021.

Frankel spoke with ET back in 2016 about her miscarriage and how she dealt with it at the time.

"The miscarriage, based on things that were going on in my personal life and my marriage, I think later I just marketed it to myself as, 'That was just not meant to be,'" Frankel shared. "Because it would have just made things more difficult than they already were."

Because of her acrimonious relationship with Hoppy and the stress she was under, Frankel admitted, "I definitely felt like I went through that alone."

