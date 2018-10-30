Even after all these years, Bette Midler’s own film, Hocus Pocus, manages to cast a spell -- even for her!

ET caught up with the beloved actress at her 2018 Hulaween party to benefit the New York Restoration Project on Monday night, where she admitted that she’d actually forgotten how wonderfully creepy and fun the Halloween film is, that is until she rewatched it. The discussion came up while chatting about the film's 25th Anniversary Halloween Bash, which went down in L.A.'s Hollywood Forever Cemetery on Oct. 20. Midler, as well as the rest of the cast, showed up to mark the occasion.

“I watched it again for the first time… I haven’t seen it in years, and it was so good,” she shared. “I had forgotten how good it was and how good everybody was, I mean, everybody. I mean, I didn't realize what was going on behind me. Those girls were carrying on something terrible, and the kids were great.”



“Thora [Birch] was great, Omri [Katz] was great, Vinessa [Shaw] was great and the bus driver was sensational,” she added. “I mean, Gary and Penny, I loved it, I was so impressed and I was so impressed it’s got legs. I mean, 25 years worth of people watching, that’s major.”



The Tony Award-winning actress hit the red carpet in a futuristic silver outfit featuring big shoulders and planet-shaped baubles hanging from hooks tucked into her curly hairdo. This year’s theme was “Hulaween in the Cosmos,” which certainly explains her interplanetary look!



“I am a diplomat from outer space and I am here to talk about kindness and tolerance which everyone from outer space is very worried about the Earth right now,” she said.

Also in attendance was Frankie Grande, who snapped some photos with Midler and offered ET an update on how his sister, Ariana Grande, is faring after her split from Pete Davidson earlier this month.



"Ariana is doing well,” he said. "We just had game night together, the other night. It was me, Mommy, and Nona, and we just had a great time. Mommy won! It was Phase 10, Mommy won. But it’s good.”

He went on to discuss how his sister is getting ready to hit the road for her Sweetener tour.



"She’s working really hard, you know, getting prepped for the tour and another album,” he continued. "Like, it’s too much! Lots of stuff is going on.”



