The countdown to the return of the Sanderson Sisters is on! On Tuesday, Disney+ released a new official poster for Hocus Pocus 2 -- which is one month away from running amok on the streaming giant.

It the latest poster, Winifred, Sarah and Mary Sanderson have a message for all the fans. “Back and more glorious than ever,” the words above a picture of the infamous sisters played by Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy, read.

From the looks of it, the sisters don’t look like they have been gone for 29 years -- let alone 300 -- as they each have much younger faces.

The release of the poster comes one day after the news that two of the original actors would not return for the highly anticipated sequel. On Monday, the film’s director, Anne Fletcher, revealed that Omri Katz and Vinessa Shaw, who played Max Dennison and Allison, won’t appear in the upcoming film.

"We wanted to weave in all of the people that the fans loved, and when you sat back with all the ingredients and story, you're like, how do we make this work?" Fletcher told Entertainment Weekly in a new interview.

"It was very difficult to try to have them be a part of it, because we did talk about it — painstakingly. You're trying to stay on track with story, even if they came in as a cameo. People would say, 'They could be in the background!' and I'm like, really? You're going to put the leads of the first movie in the background and be satisfied? You're not going to be satisfied, you're going to be angry," she added.

Outside of Midler, Parker and Najimy, Doug Jones, who plays Billy Butcherson, is the only additional cast member from the original set to return.

Set 29 years after the events of the first film, Hocus Pocus 2 sees the 17th-century sisters resurrected after high school friends relight the Black Flame Candle and spark a whole new adventure. Now, it’s up to these students to put a stop to the witches before they wreak havoc in Salem once again.

Hocus Pocus 2 flies onto Disney+ Sept. 30.

