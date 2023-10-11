Movies

Beyoncé Attends Taylor Swift's 'Eras Tour' Movie Premiere in Hollywood

Beyoncé and Taylor Swift
John Shearer/Getty Images
By Zach Seemayer
Published: 11:15 PM PDT, October 11, 2023

The music icons posed together at the AMC Theaters in Hollywood on Wednesday night.

A meeting of music royalty! Taylor Swift celebrated the release of her new concert film on Tuesday, and got some love from fellow superstar Beyoncé.

The Renaissance artist came out to Hollywood to show her support for the "Anti-Hero" singer's new doc, Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour, which premiered on multiple screens at the AMC Theaters at The Grove on Wednesday.

The pair posed together on the red carpet, radiating grace, elegance and style as they smiled for the cameras.

Swift stunned in a blue Oscar de la Renta gown, while Beyoncé rocked a futuristic look in a black body suit and metallic chest plate, paired with mirrored shades.

John Shearer/Getty Images

Beyoncé's appearance at the event had not previously been announced.

Notably, Beyoncé also has a concert film gearing up for release later this year -- Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé. The doc is set to hit theaters Dec. 1.

As for Swift's Eras Tour doc, the film has already broken records. As of Oct. 5, AMC announced that Eras surpassed $100 million in global advance ticket sales revenue.

When Swift announced the epic concert documentary in August, she called the tour "the most meaningful, electric experience of my life so far."

"I'm overjoyed to tell you that it'll be coming to the big screen soon," she wrote in a post on social media. "Starting Oct 13th you'll be able to experience the concert film in theaters in North America! Tickets are on sale now at amctheatres.com. Eras attire, friendship bracelets, singing and dancing encouraged 1, 2, 3 LGB!!!! (iykyk)"

Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour hits theaters on Friday, Oct. 13. 

