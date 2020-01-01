Make no mistake, Beyonce slayed 2019.

The 38-year-old singer gave her fans a "2019 Bey-Cap" of the year, which included never-before-seen footage of her famous friends and family -- including husband JAY-Z, 7-year-old daughter Blue Ivy, and 2-year-old twins Rumi and Sir.

The minute-and-a-half video shows intimate footage of family gatherings like the birthday party of her and JAY-Z's twin daughter and son, as well as Beyonce's own birthday celebration. It also shows the family celebrating the Fourth of July and other holidays.

In addition, fans get a look inside her big year professionally, which included the release of her Netflix documentary, Homecoming, and album of the same name as well as her work on The Lion King movie and soundtrack, which led to her meeting Meghan Markle and Prince Harry for the first time at the film's London premiere.

As for her New Year's Eve, rapper Megan Thee Stallion posted to Instagram photo booth pics of her posing with Beyonce and Blue Ivy, writing: "Happy 2020."

We can't wait to see what Beyonce and her squad has in store for fans in 2020!

