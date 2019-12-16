JAY-Z was filmed snatching a party-goer’s phone out of their hand on the dance floor at Diddy’s 50th birthday party on Saturday.

In a video which is going viral, the 50-year-old musician can be seen taking the device from a guest, then appearing frustrated while saying something.

According to a user who posted the video on social media, JAY-Z took the phone because the person was getting footage of his wife, Beyoncé, dancing with her former Destiny's Child bandmate Kelly Rowland and rapper Saweetie.

It’s unclear from the photos and videos if the guest did capture Beyonce in the footage.



“Jay snatching someone’s phone cause he was filming Beyoncé dancing with @saweetie & @kellyrowland 😭 He loves his wife,” the caption said.

The incident occurred while Bobby Brown’s “Every Little Step” played at the party.

Beyonce and JAY-Z were’t the only big celebs to show up for Diddy’s celebration.

Leonardo DiCaprio, Usher, Ellen Pompeo, Naomi Campbell, Cardi B, Post Malone and Mary J. Blige were among those who attended.

Kanye West and wife Kim Kardashian-West also turned up, with West and JAY-Z even posing for a photo together, indicating a turning point after years of strained friendship.

See more on the star-studded party below.

