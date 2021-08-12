Beyoncé Has Actual Bee Hives on Her Roof and Is Building a Hemp and Honey Farm
Beyonce Talks Fame, Teases New Music in Rare Interview
Christina Applegate Reveals MS Diagnosis, Beyonce Teases New Mus…
‘The Suicide Squad’ Star Margot Robbie Teases a ‘Whole Ensemble …
Chance the Rapper on His New Concert Film and Kanye West’s ‘Raw’…
Adele Makes Rare Public Appearance at NBA Finals Game in Arizona
Bazzi on New Music, Overcoming Trauma, and Turning Pain Into Art…
Bellamy Young Teases Her Upcoming Role in the 'Fantasy Island' R…
Luke Bryan Talks Returning to Tour and New Docuseries 'My Dirt R…
Morgan Wallen Blames Ignorance For Racial Slur in First Sit-Down…
Addison Rae Talks Acting Alongside Kourtney Kardashian in 'He's …
Veronica Falcon Talks Getting to Work Alongside Emily Blunt in ‘…
Usher Talks About His Emotional Return to the Stage in Las Vegas…
‘Kazaam’: Shaq Talks Playing a Rapping Genie in Behind-the-Scene…
Mark Wahlberg Talks Eating 11,000 Calories a Day for Upcoming Ro…
‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Star Kimberlin Brown Talks Big Retu…
Matt Damon Talks Reuniting Onscreen With Ben Affleck For the Fir…
Britney Spears Speaks Out Against Sister Jamie Lynn in New Insta…
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Royal Exit Recreated in New Tra…
Mena Suvari on Sharing Past Abuse, Drug Use and More Challenges …
Beyoncé has an actual Beyhive in the works! The Queen Bey opened up about her new hobby during her recent Harper's Bazaar cover story.
It seems the 39-year-old pop icon developed some new interests during quarantine that have had a lasting effect.
"During quarantine, I went from overindulgences to creating positive rituals drawing from past generations and putting my own spin on things," Beyonce explained to the magazine. "I discovered CBD on my last tour, and I’ve experienced its benefits for soreness and inflammation. It helped with my restless nights and the agitation that comes from not being able to fall asleep."
Beyonce also found a benefit to the insect that has become her symbol -- bees!
"I found healing properties in honey that benefit me and my children," she shared. "And now I’m building a hemp and a honey farm. I’ve even got hives on my roof!"
Beyonce is excited for her hives, not just for her own benefits but for those of her daughters, Blue Ivy, 9, and Rumi, 4.
"I’m so happy that my daughters will have the example of those rituals from me," she added. "One of my most satisfying moments as a mom is when I found Blue one day soaking in the bath with her eyes closed, using blends I created and taking time for herself to decompress and be at peace."
RELATED CONTENT:
Beyoncé Shares Rare Glimpse of Twins Rumi and Sir in New Ivy Park Ad
Beyoncé Opens Up About Past Struggles with Insomnia and Dieting
Beyoncé Reveals New Music Is Coming in 'Harper's Bazaar' Icon Issue