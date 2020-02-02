Beyoncé, JAY-Z and Blue Ivy Are One Stylish Family at 2020 Super Bowl

Beyoncé and JAY-Z are one stylish duo at the Super Bowl.

The power couple, along with their daughter Blue Ivy, could not be missed as the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs kicked off their game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida, on Sunday. Queen Bey looked fashionable in a bright green jacket and matching pants, which she accessorized with a sparkly choker.

The rapper, on his end, wore a printed jacket and blue baseball hat. He along with Blue were spotted on the field earlier in the day before they took their seats. People couldn't get enough of the couple as the camera panned to them.

Last year, JAY partnered with the NFL to help manage the league's entertainment options as well as their social justice endeavors. The rapper's Roc Nation serves as a co-producer of the Super Bowl LIV Pepsi Halftime Show, which will feature Shakira and Jennifer Lopez.

Ahead of their highly anticipated performance, the Latina superstars spoke at a press conference on Thursday and explained how they're preparing for the big day. They also teased whether they have any surprises in store.

"I don't want to give away too many [secrets] of what we're going to do in the performance," Lopez coyly responded. "The truth is, I think when we finished the first run-through, Shakira looked at me. She was like, 'That was amazing!' And I was like, 'No, you were amazing!' She was like, 'It's different what we do.'"

Shakira also spoke to the importance of having two Latinas co-headline this year's halftime show.

"What does it feel like? Let's see, you feel a lot of things," she shared. "If someone told me when I lived in Barranquilla, Colombia, that I'd be here singing at the Super Bowl, one of the most important global events, I wouldn't have believed it, but here we are. It's real, and I think it's an example that anything is possible."

Before the game began, Demi Lovato beautifully sang the national anthem. See more of what to expect from the halftime show in the video below.

