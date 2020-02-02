Jennifer Lopez and Shakira are ready to make history at the 2020 Super Bowl.

Lopez took to Instagram on Sunday to share a special message to the "Hips Don't Lie" singer just hours before they take the stage to co-headline the halftime show in Miami, Florida.

"So excited to share the stage with you tonight @Shakira! ✨💕✨ Let’s show the world what two little Latin girls can do. #LetsGetLoud #GirlPower #SuperBowlLIV #SBLIV," J.Lo wrote alongside a photo of herself and Shakira seemingly backstage at rehearsal. This year's event marks the first time two women are headlining the show -- and Sunday also marks Shakira's 43rd birthday.

During a press conference in Miami on Thursday, Lopez and Shakira opened up about the significance of having two Latinas co-headline the halftime show.

"What does it feel like? Let's see, you feel a lot of things," Shakira shared. "If someone told me when I lived in Barranquilla, Colombia, that I'd be here singing at the Super Bowl, one of the most important global events, I wouldn't have believed it, but here we are. It's real, and I think it's an example that anything is possible."



"We have to dream big and fight for our goals because they are obtainable with discipline and effort, and I'm really grateful for this opportunity too, because it's an opportunity to show what we Latinos are made of," she added. "I feel truly honored to be representing so many people out there. Women, Latinas and people of any ages. I think J.Lo and I are here redefining paradigms about age, about race, about background."

Both Lopez and Shakira will get their time to shine during Sunday's performance -- which will reportedly include J Balvin and Bad Bunny... and perhaps Pitbull.

"It's very Shakira and very Jennifer, and I think that's what you're going to get from the performance," Lopez explained on Thursday. "It's a lot of energy, it's very entertaining. There's heartfelt moments. I think we run the gamut. It's packed with a lot of... awesome moments. I don't want to say too much, because I want everybody to be surprised, obviously!"



"Your show and my show feel very different, but very complementary. They complement each other," Shakira said. "We've been working so hard the past few weeks to make sure that everything is as good as we can feel it, that it is. So that everybody this Sunday can enjoy a great show. We're doing everything in our hands to make sure [of that]."

See more in the video below.

