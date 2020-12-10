Chloe x Halle are feeling the love. The sister singers were honored with the Rising Star Award Presented by Honda during Thursday's Billboard Women in Music event, and they got a special message from Beyoncé.

The pop superstar prerecorded a message to preset the young singers with the award, and couldn't hold back her excitement and pride.

"Ladies, I am so, so proud of you,” she said. “You’ve done this with authenticity, with grace, with raw talent."

Beyoncé -- who first signed Chloe x Halle to her Parkwood Entertainment management company five years ago -- added, "You manage to shine in every room you enter, and I'll always love you."

The young stars were overjoyed by the recognition from the event, and explained that, even though they make music for the sake of art, getting the Rising Star Award "is definitely a pinch-me moment!"

The pair made sure to thank their family and fans, and share their special appreciation for Beyoncé, who jumpstarted and fostered their careers.

"When it comes to her, we are filled with nothing but extreme gratitude," Chloe shared.

"She saw something in us both," Halle added. "Two young Black girls with short little locs, passionately singing their hearts out at home for the world to see. So we just want to say thank you, Beyoncé, for being you, and believing in the power of lifting up the young. We love you!"

The pair also delivered a memorable and stirring performance of their song "Baby Girl," off their GRAMMY-nominated sophomore album, Ungodly Hour, which proved to be a highlight of the event.

