Katy Perry has another reason to smile! The 35-year-old new mom got a very special congratulations gift from the queen herself, Beyoncé.

Perry took to her Instagram Story on Tuesday to show off the lavish floral arrangement which featured stunning white orchids and roses and other white flowers from Mark's Garden.

The card reads, "Congratulations on the new addition to your family!"

Perry also received a sweet gift from her fellow American Idol judge Lionel Richie and his girlfriend Lisa Parigi. She shared a photo of the box of champagne and an adorable unicorn bathrobe.

"Thank you uncle @lionelrichie & auntie @lisaparigi," Perry wrote along with a heart, baby bottle, and champagne bottle emoji.

Perry and her fiancé, Orlando Bloom, welcomed their daughter, Daisy, last week, writing, "We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter.”

In addition to welcoming the baby, Perry has also released her new album, Smile, which she celebrated from her hospital bed.

"Delivering a baby and a record in the same week," she tweeted. "Dont f**k with mama aka #whatmakesawoman #smile."

Prior to giving birth, Perry joked with ET about whether her baby or her album would come first.

"We'll see what kind of headline [the baby] wants, if she wants to be the opener or the closer," Perry said with a laugh. "I have a feeling that she does not follow."

For more from Perry, watch the clip below:

