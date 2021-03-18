Beyoncé Shares Pics of Blue Ivy Enjoying Her First GRAMMY Win

Blue Ivy Carter is soaking in her first GRAMMY win! Beyoncé took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a video recap of her 2021 GRAMMY Awards experience, which included showing how her and JAY-Z's 9-year-old daughter celebrated winning the Best Music Video GRAMMY for "Brown Skin Girl."

Blue is featured both in the vocals for the song, on which she wrote a verse, and in the music video alongside her mother. "Brown Skin Girl" was originally featured on the soundtrack for Disney's live-action 2019 remake of The Lion King, which Beyoncé curated. The music video was made for Beyoncé's 2020 Disney+ film, Black Is King.

In the pic, Blue, sporting a crown on her head and a powerful look on her face, stares directly into the camera as she holds the trophy sideways in order to drink out of it with a straw.

Another shot of Blue shows her proudly holding up the GRAMMY as she smiles for the camera.

The video also featured a clip of Beyoncé accepting the award for Best R&B Performance for "Black Parade." That GRAMMY win was Beyoncé's 28th, and made her the female artist with the most trophies.

"As an artist I believe it's my job and all of our jobs to reflect the times. And it's been such a difficult time," she said. "So I wanted to uplift, encourage, celebrate all of the beautiful Black queens and kings that continue to inspire me and inspire the whole world."

Also in the clip, Beyoncé shared pics of her time on stage with Megan Thee Stallion. The pair won two awards, Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance, for their "Savage Remix" hit.

Additional moments in the video included sweet photos and clips of Beyoncé enjoying her GRAMMYs experience with JAY-Z, her posing with Harry Styles and Billie Eilish, and cradling her four new GRAMMY awards.

