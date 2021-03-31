Beyoncé Shares Rare Photos of Her and Her Children at the Beach

Beyoncé is sharing some sweet snaps from a recent outing with her children. The GRAMMY-winning singer first shared a selfie of her and her eldest daughter, Blue Ivy, before a few photos from what appears to be a lunch at Nobu in Malibu. In one of the photos we see is of her daughter, Rumi, in a colorful dress, walking barefoot toward the water. In the last photo, the mom of three reaches for her son, Sir's, hand as they approach the water.

Beyoncé rarely shares photos of her children, especially her young twins. She most recently posted photos of Blue after her GRAMMY win.

Bey and JAY-Z's 9-year-old daughter celebrated winning the Best Music Video GRAMMY for "Brown Skin Girl." Blue is featured both in the vocals for the song, on which she wrote a verse, and in the music video alongside her mother.

"Brown Skin Girl" was originally featured on the soundtrack for Disney's live-action 2019 remake of The Lion King, which Beyoncé curated. The music video was made for Beyoncé's 2020 Disney+ film, Black Is King.

In the pic, Blue, sporting a crown on her head and a powerful look on her face, stares directly into the camera as she holds the trophy sideways in order to drink out of it with a straw.

Another shot of Blue shows her proudly holding up the GRAMMY as she smiles for the camera.

