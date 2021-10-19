Beyoncé Shares the Gorgeous Pic JAY-Z Took of Her in Italy
Beyoncé and JAY-Z are living La Vita Bella in Italy. The couple has been enjoying a luxurious vacation in the European country and on Tuesday, Bey took to Instagram to share some photos her husband took of her while out in Venice.
In the pics, the 40-year-old singer is wearing a sea-foam green dress by Saint Mojavi, that she accessorized with heels of the same color, Lorraine Schwartz jewelry and a bedazzled circular clutch. The 51-year-old music mogul, who was dapper in a dark suit and tie, can be seen snapping photos of his wife, as well as posing alongside her in the vacation pics that featured both a masked and unmasked Beyoncé rocking some curtain bangs.
The photos appear to be from Saturday, when the couple was attending a wedding along the city's famous waterfront. Bey and Jay were guests at D'Estrëe founder Geraldine Guiotte and Executive Vice President of Product & Communications of Tiffany & Co Alexander Arnault's special day. The pair has been sharing several spots for the jewelry brand, including an adorable "Date Night" video that featured their 9-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy, crashing their night out.
The couple arrived in Italy sometime last week. The "Love on Top" singer posted photos of her and her husband on a boat while in the city's canals.
She also showed off her stunning blue-and-white printed custom Dolce & Gabbana gown on her Instagram.
In another look, the superstar rocked a black Alice + Olivia blazer, vintage Jean Paul Gaultier top and Saint Laurent pants.
See more of the couple's glam, Italian vacation in the video below.
