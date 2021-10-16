Beyoncé and JAY-Z Are One Stylish Duo Attending Wedding in Italy

Beyoncé and JAY-Z know how to always keep it classy and chic.

The couple was one stylish pair as they attended a wedding in Venice, Italy, on Saturday. The 40-year-old singer and the 51-year-old music mogul were guests at D'Estrëe founder Geraldine Guiotte and Executive Vice President of Product & Communications of Tiffany & Co Alexander Arnault's special day.

The two were photographed walking hand-in-hand at the wedding. Beyoncé wore a black coat with a mint dress underneath. She accessorized with mint heels, silver jewelry and a bedazzled circular clutch. JAY, on his end, looked sophisticated in a double-breasted dark suit with a white shirt and dark tie.

Cobra Team / BACKGRID

Bey and JAY appeared to have arrived in Italy earlier this week. The "Love on Top" singer posted photos of her and her husband on a boat, which appeared to be similar to the ones celebs are seen while in the city's canals.

She also showed off her stunning blue-and-white printed custom Dolce & Gabbana gown on her Instagram.

In another look, the superstar rocked a black Alice + Olivia blazer, vintage Jean Paul Gaultier top and Saint Laurent pants.

Earlier this week, the singer stunned at the Los Angeles premiere of the JAY-Z-produced flick, The Harder They Fall. Wearing a green gown with a black bodice and thigh-high slit, Beyoncé looked regal for the event.

ET spoke to JAY-Z on the red carpet, where the rapper gushed over having his wife and his mother-in-law, Tina Knowles-Lawson, at the event. "We support each other," he said. "That's what we do."

Tina agreed, telling ET, "It's a family night."

See more in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Beyoncé Glitters in Green at Husband JAY-Z's Film Premiere

Beyoncé Supports JAY-Z at 'The Harder They Fall' Film Premiere

Beyoncé Reflects on Turning 40 in Rare Personal Letter to Fans

Beyoncé, Kelly Rowland and More Show Support at JAY-Z’s ‘The Harder They Fall’ Premiere This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Related Gallery