Beyoncé and JAY-Z Are One Stylish Duo Attending Wedding in Italy
Why JAY-Z Wanted to Bring an All-Black Western to the Screen (Ex…
JAY-Z Brings the Family to LA Movie Premiere, William Shatner Re…
Fall TV Preview: Pop Culture Picks You Can't Miss!
George Clooney Reveals Why He Won’t Work On Screen With Pal Ben …
'90 Day Bares All': Brittany on Why She Didn't Attend the 'Singl…
‘Big Brother’: Xavier Reacts to Making History as First-Ever Bla…
Catherine Zeta-Jones Explains Why She’s Excited to Play Morticia…
Why Rob Lowe Believes Jennifer Aniston Opened Up to Him About th…
Jeanie Buss on Relaunching of WOW Women of Wrestling and Why She…
Will Smith Gets Candid About Marriage, ‘Saturday Night Live’ Rev…
‘Sex Education’: Asa Butterfield on Otis and Maeve’s Future and …
Samira Wiley Makes Emmys 2021 a Date Night and Talks ‘The Handma…
Watch Brendan Hunt Interrupt Kathryn Hahn’s Interview to Ask ‘Wa…
Emmys 2021: Jason Sudeikis Opens Up About ‘Ted Lasso’s 20 Nomina…
Angela Bassett Shares 'Black Panther 2' Update After Letitia Wri…
Nick and Vanessa Lachey Say ‘Love Is Blind’ Seasons 2 and 3 Are …
Mj Rodriguez on the Importance of Her Emmy Nomination (Exclusive)
Tracee Ellis Ross Admits She's Already Crying Over End of 'Black…
Emmys 2021: Evan Peters and Julianne Nicholson (Mare of Easttown…
Beyoncé and JAY-Z know how to always keep it classy and chic.
The couple was one stylish pair as they attended a wedding in Venice, Italy, on Saturday. The 40-year-old singer and the 51-year-old music mogul were guests at D'Estrëe founder Geraldine Guiotte and Executive Vice President of Product & Communications of Tiffany & Co Alexander Arnault's special day.
The two were photographed walking hand-in-hand at the wedding. Beyoncé wore a black coat with a mint dress underneath. She accessorized with mint heels, silver jewelry and a bedazzled circular clutch. JAY, on his end, looked sophisticated in a double-breasted dark suit with a white shirt and dark tie.
Bey and JAY appeared to have arrived in Italy earlier this week. The "Love on Top" singer posted photos of her and her husband on a boat, which appeared to be similar to the ones celebs are seen while in the city's canals.
She also showed off her stunning blue-and-white printed custom Dolce & Gabbana gown on her Instagram.
In another look, the superstar rocked a black Alice + Olivia blazer, vintage Jean Paul Gaultier top and Saint Laurent pants.
Earlier this week, the singer stunned at the Los Angeles premiere of the JAY-Z-produced flick, The Harder They Fall. Wearing a green gown with a black bodice and thigh-high slit, Beyoncé looked regal for the event.
ET spoke to JAY-Z on the red carpet, where the rapper gushed over having his wife and his mother-in-law, Tina Knowles-Lawson, at the event. "We support each other," he said. "That's what we do."
Tina agreed, telling ET, "It's a family night."
See more in the video below.
RELATED CONTENT:
Beyoncé Glitters in Green at Husband JAY-Z's Film Premiere
Beyoncé Supports JAY-Z at 'The Harder They Fall' Film Premiere
Beyoncé Reflects on Turning 40 in Rare Personal Letter to Fans
Related Gallery