Fans want Destiny's Child to fulfill their wish for one more album, but Mathew Knowles says that it's up to Beyoncé, Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams.

"It's a decision that the ladies would have to make," Knowles, who served as a longtime manager for the group and Bey's father, told ET's Kevin Frazier. "And I would certainly, certainly support that decision as I still manage Destiny's Child. I would love to see that as well."

The veteran music executive knows the impact a reunion would have on the fans, who have been wishing for it since the women called it quits in 2006.

"I think the fans will be just overjoyed, overwhelmed," he says. "And hopefully they do one last time in their career. Hopefully they give us one last album. Who knows? You never know. You never say it can't happen. Because this is entertainment. A lot of things can happen."

After putting together the group in 1990, Knowles said that he never doubted that the ladies would be successful, as he had faith from day one.

"If you don't believe, who else is gonna believe? So it starts with you have to believe and you have to have the strategy," he tells ET. "You have to have the talent. You have to have all the work ethics, being a visionary, all those things. There's a lot of moving parts that bring success. The right record label, the right distribution, the right partners that we had like L’Oréal and Samsung. All those things is what brought about the success along with great songs."

Part of Knowles' vision was also a plan for the women, which he said factored in and supported solo success.

"We strategized five years out in the beginning of these ladies' career, where they will be, which is why they did their solo projects," he adds. "Doing Destiny's Child, that was not happenstance or luck, that was strategy that each one of them will build their own unique following. And their own unique base, come back together, Destiny's Child, go back out as solo artists. That was all strategy."

During the course of their career, Destiny's Child released three chart-topping albums and each member has gone on to find success with individual solo projects. Knowles never had a doubt when it came to each of the women's success in or out of the group.

After witnessing the growth and how Bey, Kelly and Michelle have forged their own path after over two decades in the business, Knowles says he feels one major thing: gratitude.

"I'm grateful," he says. "I'm extremely grateful, because they work so hard for their dreams to come true. So you can only have gratitude. And that's what I have."

Beyoncé is currently on the highly anticipated Renaissance World Tour, which officially kicked off in Sweden earlier this month. Knowles will have the chance to see his oldest daughter's latest show when she hits London, and the anticipation reminds him of DC's last era.

"My first show is in London, and I'm really look forward to that," he tells ET. "Beyoncé is one of the best entertainers in the world, if not the best today. And, you know, she always surprises me. She always takes it to a higher and higher and higher level. But giving back to her fans. I think everyone walks out very, very surprised, very fulfilled, that reminds me of the album Destiny Fulfilled. They walk out very fulfilled. She's a true entertainer."

RELATED CONTENT:

Mathew Knowles Shares Rare Throwback Pic of Beyoncé and Solange

Tina Knowles Lawson Reacts to Ex-Husband Mathew's Cancer Diagnosis

Beyonce's Dad Says Entire Family Got Tested for Breast Cancer After His Diagnosis

Tina Knowles Lawson Talks Ex-Husband Mathew Knowles' Cancer Diagnosis (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

Related Gallery