Tina Knowles Lawson is confident that her ex-husband is going to be OK.

Beyonce's regal mother walked the red carpet at the star-studded grand opening gala of Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta, Georgia, on Saturday, where she attended the black-tie celebration with her husband, Richard Lawson.

ET's Kevin Frazier spoke with Tina on the site of the new Tyler Perry Studios Lot, and she addressed the recent news that her former husband, Mathew Knowles -- with whom she shares daughters Beyonce and Solange -- was recently diagnosed with breast cancer.

"Thank God he [discovered] it very early on, and he is going to be fine. I'm [calling] it," Tina shared with a supportive smile.

Tina and Richard were among a huge number of A-list stars who turned out for the big event, and they were later joined by Beyonce herself.

The singer attended the grand opening event in support of Perry's new studio lot and theater, and shared some photos, and a touching message, for the filmmaker.

"Congratulations to Tyler Perry on the opening of his studios," Beyonce wrote, alongside a slideshow of photos of herself and husband JAY-Z, who dressed to the nines for the special occasion. "I could feel our ancestors’ presence. Surrounded by my heroes, I watched Denzel, Queen Oprah, Spike, Whoopi, Sir Poitier, Will, Halle , Dame Cicely and our angels John Singleton and Diahann Carroll honored."

"Generations of blood, sweat and tears, success, excellence and brilliance. It makes me so proud, so full, I could not stop crying," she added. "Thank you my Virgo brother for so much love and passion put into every detail. My prayer today is that you will take it all in. You inspire me to dream even bigger."

Last Wednesday, Beyonce's father sat down with Good Morning America and opened up about the high-profile diagnosis, sharing, "The first call was to my family, that was the very first call."

"Because this is genetics," he added. "It also means my kids have a higher chance, a higher risk, even my grand kids have a higher risk. And they handled it like they should. They went and got the test."

Mathew noted that he's "doing really good," and added that the diagnosis has given him a perspective shift.

"Things that used to be important are not important to me now," he said. "I just look at the world differently."

