Beyoncé's Ivy Park Reveals Launch Date for New 'Icy Park' Drop
Beyoncé has revealed the launch date for the upcoming Icy Park drop -- a new collection for her activewear line, Ivy Park in collaboration with Adidas. The superstar's brand has dropped campaign images and a trailer for the highly-anticipated collection, which will be released on Feb. 19 at 4:00 p.m. EST / 1:00 p.m. PST.
In addition to Queen Bey, celebs such as Hailey Bieber and Gucci Mane star in the wintery, ski-themed campaign. The two-minute video gives a sneak peek into the latest Ivy Park designs. Styles include a printed pink matching set, three-stripe tracksuit, shiny bustier bodysuit and high-top shoes.
Nicole Byer shared outfits from the Icy Park collection on Instagram, which were gifted by Beyoncé. Byer rocked purple leggings, a cropped hoodie, a shiny three-stripe tracksuit and a fuzzy blue Adidas logo coat.
Icy Park marks the third collection for Ivy Park's collab with Adidas on clothing, shoes and accessories. The previous two collections that launched in 2020 sold out immediately, so we're expecting Icy Park to fly off the shelves, too.
According to WWD, the inclusive collection will feature designs that combine sportswear, streetwear and skiwear with faux sheepskin, towel terry fabrics, snow boots and a new Ivy Park monogram.
The new range will offer gender-fluid silhouettes in sizes from XS to 4XL, with various fit selections for your preference. Choose from women's tight fit, women's regular fit, women's oversized fit, gender-neutral regular fit and gender-neutral oversized fit.
Check back to shop the Adidas x Ivy Park Icy Park collection when it launches on Feb. 19, and shop ET Style's current Adidas favorites below.
