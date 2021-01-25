Fashion

Beyoncé's Ivy Park Teases New 'Icy Park' Drop -- See Hailey Bieber and More Stars in Campaign

By Amy Lee‍
Each product has been selected and reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to the products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.
hailey bieber ivy park 1280
Ivy Park

Beyoncé is teasing a new collection for her activewear line, Ivy Park. The superstar's brand has dropped campaign images and a teaser video for the upcoming launch, called Icy Park.

In addition to Queen Bey, celebs such as Hailey Bieber and Gucci Mane star in the wintery, ski-themed campaign. The model sports a printed pink matching set, beanie and white sneakers while posing on the hood of a car. The rapper rocks head-to-toe white in a three-stripe tracksuit and high-top shoes.

Icy Park marks the third collection for Ivy Park's collaboration with Adidas on clothing, shoes and accessories. The previous two collections that launched in 2020 sold out immediately.

According to WWD, the inclusive collection will feature designs that combine sportswear, streetwear and skiwear with faux sheepskin, towel terry fabrics, snow boots and a new Ivy Park monogram. 

The "Coming Soon" teaser video shows quick clips of the new collection with a snowy backdrop. The brand has yet to release the exact launch date. 

Check back as we learn more info about the highly anticipated Adidas x Ivy Park Icy Park collection, and shop ET Style's current Adidas favorites below. 

Adidas Training Aeroknit Bra & Training Aeroknit 7/8 High-Rise Tights (Plus Size)
Adidas Training Aeroknit Bra & Training Aeroknit 7/8 High-Rise Tights (Plus Size)
Adidas
Adidas Training Aeroknit Bra & Training Aeroknit 7/8 High-Rise Tights (Plus Size)
A sports bra and leggings matching set in a cool olive green shade, emblazoned with the Adidas logo.
BRA: $35 AT ADIDAS
LEGGINGS: $55 AT ADIDAS
Adidas Tiro 21 Track Jacket
Adidas Tiro 21 Track Jacket
Adidas
Adidas Tiro 21 Track Jacket
This exclusive track jacket is made with recycled materials. 
$50 AT ADIDAS
Adidas Superstar Shoes
Adidas Superstar Shoes
Adidas
Adidas Superstar Shoes
The iconic Superstar shoe elevated with gold sequins. 
$90 AT ADIDAS
Adidas NMD_R1 Primeknit Shoes
Adidas NMD_R1 Primeknit Shoes
Adidas
Adidas NMD_R1 Primeknit Shoes
Get your hands on these bold yellow Adidas NMD knit sneakers that have a flexible sock-like upper and energy-returning cushioning. 
$180 AT ADIDAS
Adidas Explorer Primegreen Graphic Backpack
Adidas Explorer Primegreen Graphic Backpack
Adidas
Adidas Explorer Primegreen Graphic Backpack
This backpack is perfect for your next outdoor adventure. We love the graphic nature print. 
$45 AT ADIDAS

RELATED CONTENT:

The Uggs Celebs Can't Stop Wearing -- Shop the Trendy Boots

Where to Buy Selena Gomez's Rainbow Knives From 'Selena + Chef'

Best Amazon New Year, New You Deals on Adidas Sneakers and Apparel

Early Presidents Day Mattress Deals to Shop Now

 