Beyoncé's New Ivy Park x Adidas Collection Is Here -- Shop It Now!

Beyoncé's new Ivy Park collection is finally here! The highly-anticipated Icy Park drop is now available to shop on the Adidas website. Act fast as the last two Ivy Park x Adidas collections immediately sold out.

The brand has been teasing Icy Park on Instagram for weeks, unveiling the wintery, ski-themed campaign, featuring celeb appearances from Hailey Bieber, Gucci Mane and more stars. Styles include a printed pink matching set, three-stripe tracksuit, shiny bustier bodysuit and high-top shoes.

Blue Ivy Carter is also featured in the campaign. Beyoncé and her 9-year-old daughter are matching in coordinating outfits.

Tina Knowles Lawson shared a clip of Blue Ivy spinning and posing in two different Icy Park ensembles. Tina proudly praised her granddaughter in the Instagram post with the caption, "My Beautiful grandbaby Blue Ivy looking like a little super model in her Ivy Park. Swing your hair Blue!!!!!"

Tina also revealed Blue Ivy spontaneously joined in the shoot.

"She inserted herself into this shoot," Tina added in the caption. "No she was not supposed to be in it! She was just hanging out and got dressed and I guess she said 'I‘m not gonna tell you what I could do I’m gonna show you' I love that aggressive spirit My Blue Blue!!!! ❤️"

Last week Nicole Byer shared outfits from the Icy Park collection on Instagram, which were gifted by Beyoncé. Byer rocked purple leggings, a cropped hoodie, a shiny three-stripe tracksuit and a fuzzy blue Adidas logo coat.

Icy Park marks the third collection for Ivy Park's collaboration with Adidas on clothing, shoes and accessories.

According to WWD, the inclusive collection will feature designs that combine sportswear, streetwear and skiwear with faux sheepskin, towel terry fabrics, snow boots and a new Ivy Park monogram.

The new range offers gender-fluid silhouettes in sizes from XS to 4XL, with various fit selections for your preference. Choose from women's tight fit, women's regular fit, women's oversized fit, gender-neutral regular fit and gender-neutral oversized fit.

Shop ET Style's top picks from the Icy Park collection and additional Adidas favorites below.

ETonline readers get early access to Adidas' upcoming Extra 20% off Sale. Starting today, readers can score 20% off sale items with the promo code EXTRA20 before the sale officially goes live on Feb. 22.

Shop Icy Park:

Ivy Park 3-Stripes Bodysuit Adidas Ivy Park 3-Stripes Bodysuit A sleek, slightly sheeny bodysuit with a tight yet stretchy fit. $75 AT ADIDAS Buy Now

Ivy Park Monogram Tights Adidas Ivy Park Monogram Tights Hot pink leggings, featuring a new Ivy Park monogram print. $85 AT ADIDAS Buy Now

Ivy Park Faux Fur Coat Adidas Ivy Park Faux Fur Coat This faux fur coat is so glamorous. It has the Adidas trefoil logo on the back. $300 AT ADIDAS Buy Now

Ivy Park Super Super Sleek 72 Shoes Adidas Ivy Park Super Super Sleek 72 Shoes We can't stop staring at these two-tone platform sneakers with bungee cord detail. $140 AT ADIDAS Buy Now

Ivy Park Reversible Monogram Bucket Hat Adidas Ivy Park Reversible Monogram Bucket Hat It's like two hats in one! This reversible bucket hat has a sherpa side and a monogram side. $55 AT ADIDAS Buy Noe

More Adidas Faves:

Adidas Tiro 21 Track Jacket Adidas Adidas Tiro 21 Track Jacket This exclusive track jacket is made with recycled materials. $50 AT ADIDAS BUY NOW

Adidas Superstar Shoes Adidas Adidas Superstar Shoes The iconic Superstar shoe elevated with gold sequins. $90 AT ADIDAS BUY NOW

Adidas NMD_R1 Primeknit Shoes Adidas Adidas NMD_R1 Primeknit Shoes Get your hands on these bold yellow Adidas NMD knit sneakers that have a flexible sock-like upper and energy-returning cushioning. $180 AT ADIDAS BUY NOW

