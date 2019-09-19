Jim Parsons and Mayim Bialik aren't done working with one another.

The Big Bang Theory co-stars are teaming up for a new comedy at Fox called Carla, it was announced on Thursday. Parsons and Bialik are both executive producing the project, and Bialik will also star in it. According to the synopsis, Bialik will play the title character, Carla, "a 39-year-old woman who struggles every day against society and her mother to prove that you CANNOT have everything you want -- and still be happy." Carla ends up spending the money her parents set aside for her wedding to open a Cat Café in Louisville, Kentucky.

The multi-camera comedy will be a half-hour long and is based on the BBC UK series, Miranda. Carla is expected to debut in fall 2020.

"Carla is an unapologetically big, broad multi-cam with a strong female point-of-view, pushing the format in a way that will be distinctive," Michael Thorn, President of Entertainment, Fox Entertainment says in a statement. "With the A+ creative team, our partners at Warner Bros., led by the inimitable Peter Roth, and BBC Studios, we think we have something truly special here."

Bialik, 43, and Parsons, 46, clearly have a lot of love for one another. Last May, she admitted she got "emotional for real" while filming their Big Bang Theory characters' wedding.

"It is emotional to tell someone you love them even when you're acting," she explained in a blog post on her website. "The first time I read those lines, I got emotional for real. Because it is my job to embody this character and to feel what she feels. She is me and I am her, I suppose. I love Jim Parsons as my co-worker and friend. Although it's sometimes hard to keep a straight face saying such lovey-dovey things, there's no one I would rather say them to than Jim."

ET spoke with Parsons in June, where he revealed what the close-knit Big Bang Theory cast still texts about after the series finale aired in May. Watch the video below for more:

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Jim Parsons on the Significance of 'Boys in the Band' Movie Starring All Out, Gay Actors (Exclusive)

Jim Parsons Ruins Co-Star Kaley Cuoco’s Birthday Surprise: See the Hilarious Exchange

‘Big Bang Theory’ Stars Mayim Bialik and Jim Parsons Share Selfie in Bed While Filming Final Season

Related Gallery