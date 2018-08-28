The Big Bang Theory may be ending, but Amy and Sheldon are still feeling that newlywed bliss!

Mayim Bialik took to Twitter on Monday night to share a sweet new selfie with her onscreen husband, Jim Parsons. The two flash big smiles in the pic, staring into the camera as they lie in bed together. The characters finally tied the knot in Big Bang's season 11 finale, titled "The Bow Tie Asymmetry," eight years after Bialik joined the series as Amy in the season three finale.

"It’s always a good time with this guy," the 42-year-old actress captioned the shot.

It’s always a good time with this guy. pic.twitter.com/LytInQYe3t — Mayim Bialik (@missmayim) August 28, 2018

CBS announced last week that season 12 of The Big Bang Theory will be its last, and just days later, a report surfaced that Parsons was the reason the show was coming to a close.

According to Entertainment Weekly, Parsons was "ready to walk away" from the sitcom, after making a reported salary near $1 million per episode. And because the show wouldn't be the same without its lead character, EW reported that the network decided to pull the plug on the longest-running multi-camera series in TV history.

While Parsons didn't address the report, he did bid farewell to The Big Bang Theory in a touching message last week, thanking the show's fans, producers, crew and his co-stars. "I will miss all of you and all of this more than I can say and more than I can know at this time," he said.

Bialik also expressed how "disappointed" she was to say goodbye to Big Bang. Watch below.

