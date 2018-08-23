The Big Bang Theory will soon be coming to an end, and it's proving to be an emotional time for the show's longtime stars.

Kunal Nayyar, who has starred as particle astrophysicist Raj Koothrappali throughout the entire run of the show, opened up to ET at Clayton Kershaw's 6th Annual Ping Pong 4 Purpose charity fundraiser at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on Thursday, about coming to terms with the show's imminent conclusion.

"It's bittersweet obviously. I'm ready for the next phase of my life [after] 12 years, yet at the same time I'm sad to be saying goodbye to my family," the 37-year-old actor shared. "It just happened yesterday so I'm still trying to process all of it."

The Big Bang Theory has made up the majority of Nayyar's career and has been a primary component in the lives of many of his co-stars. Which is why there are so many memories he'll treasure from his time on the show, and so many opportunities he's gotten that have changed his life.

"I never knew that I would be in a position to change people's lives. Like, 12 years ago, I was like, 'Oh my god! I have a job!' And now, [I'm] in a position where I've been able to change people's lives for the better and make people laugh in a world that is so polarized."

"[Having the opportunity] to inspire kids to study science, to become astrophysicists and to help people who are sick, whose last wish was to come and spend time with the cast, those things are all the things that I'm going to hold onto really," Nayyar added.

Despite the show's still-massive ratings, CBS announced on Wednesday that the long-running multi-camera comedy series would be coming to an end, leaving dedicated fans devastated.

However, Nayyar told ET that this upcoming season will do the show justice and give the fans some of the strongest episodes yet.

"It's going to be the greatest season we're ever gonna do," Nayyar promised. "Actually, the last taping is on my birthday so it's going to be an interesting night."

Following CBS's surprising announcement, rumors began to swirl that the network pulled the plug after star Jim Parsons -- who reportedly takes home $1 per episode -- decided he wanted to leave the series.

While Nayyar didn't address those reports directly, the actor said that there's nothing but love between the cast members, and their friendship is what's kept the show running for over a 250 episodes.

"We're family, we've spent a lot of time together, we were there when we found out together and we're there to support each other, and that's all there is to it really,' he shared. "That's why we've survived for this long, because we love each other and we're a family."

