Mayim Bialik is speaking out following news that The Big Bang Theory’s upcoming 12th season will be its last.

In a letter posted to her website, Grok Nation, on Thursday, the 42-year-old actress expressed her sadness over the long-running series coming to an end.

“Am I happy? Of course not. This has been my job since Melissa Rauch and I joined the cast as regulars in season 4,” she shared. “I love my job. I love my castmates, and I feel such appreciation for our incredible crew, our brave writers, our entire staff, and our amazing fans. So many people are a part of our Big Bang family.”

She went to call the news “hard,” before expressing the joy she felt coming to set every day.

“I love coming to work and pretending to be Amy,” she wrote. “She’s a riot. She’s me, and I am her. And soon she will not be mine to create.”

While Bialik explained that being a mom is her main job, she noted the intense gratitude she feels for having a paying gig. She also promised fans that the cast and crew will work hard until the last frame is shot and gushed about getting to be an actress in the first place.

“My paying job -- the one you know me for -- is ending and yes: It’s very sad. I fear it’s going to be very hard to not cry every day for the next 23 episodes,” she revealed. “But, as a cast, we love bringing joy to our viewers and we will continue to do that to the best of our collective ability.”

She continued, “Being an actor is profoundly humbling, incredibly gratifying, and terribly complex. Being an employed actor on what is the #1 comedy in America is unbelievable. And the fact that so many people consider us a part of their lives and families is powerful. I don’t take any of it for granted.”

Bialik went on with her letter by questioning what she wants to do next. While she’s still unsure about her path, the mother of two is certain about one thing -- her gratitude for this stage in her life.

“Mostly, I want to thank our fans for loving us hard enough to keep this train going for 12 years,” she concluded. “And when it’s time to get off, another train will pull up to the station. ‘You don’t need no baggage, you just get on board.’”

Her note was posted the same day that Jim Parsons, who plays Bialik's love interest on The Big Bang Theory, took to Instagram with a lengthy message of his own, calling the news “nearly impossible” to accept.

"I will miss all of you and all of this more than I can say and more than I can know at this time," the 45-year-old actor, who portrays Sheldon Cooper on the CBS sitcom, wrote following reports that he is the reason why the show is ending.

Earlier this week, Kaley Cuoco, who plays Penny on The Big Bang Theory, called the show “a dream come true” before admitting that she's “drowning in tears” after hearing the news.

ET also caught up with Big Bang Theory actor Kunal Nayyar in Los Angeles, California, on Thursday night, who called the show coming to an end “bittersweet.”

"I'm ready for the next phase of my life [after] 12 years, yet at the same time I'm sad to be saying goodbye to my family," the 37-year-old actor -- who plays Rajesh Koothrappali on the show -- shared. "It just happened yesterday so I'm still trying to process all of it."

Nayyar also assured fans that the final last season will be “the greatest season we're ever gonna do."

RELATED CONTENT:

Kunal Nayyar Is 'Still Trying to Process' News Of 'Big Bang Theory' Ending (Exclusive)

Jim Parsons Speaks Out Following Reports He Is the Reason 'Big Bang Theory' Is Ending

Jim Parsons Is Reportedly the Reason Why 'The Big Bang Theory' Is Ending

Related Gallery