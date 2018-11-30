Jim Parsons doesn’t know how to keep a secret!

The 45-year-old actor took to Instagram on Thursday to share a pic of a surprise birthday cake for his Big Bang Theory co-star, Kaley Cuoco, who celebrates her 33rd birthday on Friday.

The cake Parsons showcased was an adorable light pink treat, complete with rainbow sprinkles and a banner that read, “Happy Birthday Kaley.” With a pink tablecloth and plastic plates all ready to go, it looks like the on-set surprise party was sure to be a hit; that is until Parsons tagged Cuoco in the post!

“Almost time, @kaleycuoco … shhhhh,” he wrote alongside the cake pic. Many commenters admonished Parsons for his social media faux pas, informing the actor that Cuoco would get a notification that she’d been tagged and the surprise would be ruined.

Alas, that’s exactly what happened. Parsons took to Instagram just minutes later to share a second pic from the now-failed surprised, this one of Cuoco starring blank faced into the camera as she holds up the tagged post.

“Oops @kaleycuoco,” Parsons captioned the pic.

Despite looking annoyed and unamused in the hilarious shot, Cuoco took the mistake in stride, commenting, “ON THE FLOOR” on the photo.

Cuoco’s on-set celebration comes in the midst of filming for the final season of the long-running series. ET’s Deidre Behar caught up with the actress earlier this month, where she discussed what the show means to her.

"I think when we hit January, it's gonna start getting a little bit more real 'cause right now we still have a lot more season to go, but I have cried a lot of tears," she said of filming the show's 12th season. "I mean, it's 12 years of my life. We've all had a lot of ups and downs in the last 12 years. We're a very close group and, you know, we have a legacy of the show."

"It's something I'll have for the rest of my life. It's something I'll probably compare every project to, like nothing will be like Big Bang," she added. "It just is what it is. It's made me who I am. It's given me so many great things and blessings and I'll be very indebted to the show and Chuck Lorre forever."

