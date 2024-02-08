Over a year after filing for divorce, Chuck Lorre and his ex-wife, Arielle, have finally reached a settlement.

According to court documents obtained by ET, the TV mogul, 71, will pay the YouTube personality $5 million as per the premarital agreement they signed in June 2018, prior to their marriage. The couple has also agreed to a very detailed non-disclosure agreement, as well as a non-disparagement clause that bars them from publicly disparaging the other.

The documents detail that the Big Bang Theory creator is to pay Arielle $1 million first and the other $4 million after she vacates all of his residences, which she has done as of Feb. 1.

The court docs also note that the former couple will "assume and pay the outstanding balances of his/her legal fees and costs, accounting fees and costs, and expert fees and costs," which they incurred during the lengthy process of their divorce.

Since Lorre and Arielle did not have any children together, there were no custody battles to address. The exes did share custody of their dog, Harvey, whom the documents deemed will remain with Lorre. Arielle was granted "liberal visitation of Harvey."

JB Lacroix/WireImage

Per the duo's non-disclosure agreement, both Lorre and Arielle are prohibited from providing written or verbal financial information about each other to "any member of the media, a news organization, or quasi-news organization, whether on or off the record; and any television, radio, or internet-based personality, talk show host, gossip columnist."

It further specifies that they are prohibited from "writing a book, or other publication, or facilitating or causing a book or publication to be written."

They also agreed not to post or share sensitive information about themselves on social media "including, but not limited to, internet bulletin boards, blogs, Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, Twitter, and Snapchat."

Lorre and Arielle were hitched in September 2018. The pair called it quits after three years of marriage, with Lorre filing for divorce in July 2022 and citing "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for their split.

"It is with mutual consideration and respect that we have decided to separate," the estranged couple told Variety in a statement at the time. "Our plan is to move forward in different directions but with great love, admiration and gratitude for the time we shared. We ask that you respect our privacy during this difficult time. Thank you for your support."

Lorre was previously married to his former business partner, Paula Smith, from 1979-1992 and to Karen Witter, a one-time Playboy Playmate, from 2001-2010. He and Smith share two daughters from their marriage, Nicole and Asa.

