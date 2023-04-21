'Big Bang Theory' Star Kevin Sussman Marries Addie Hall in Beautiful Ceremony: See the Wedding Pic!
Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey Celebrate First Easter With Daughte…
Jeffrey Dean Morgan & Hilarie Burton Joke About Putting 'VPR' to…
Bridget Fonda Explains Why She'll Never Return to Acting in Rare…
'Love Is Blind's Paul Says Vanessa Lachey Had 'Personal Bias' in…
Katy Perry Gushes Over Bringing Daughter Daisy to Hawaii to Film…
'Love Is Blind' Live Reunion Delayed 16 Hours and Netflix Hasn't…
'Love Is Blind' Star Micah Felt 'Duped' After the Live Reunion (…
Jamie Foxx 'Doing OK' as Cameron Diaz Continues Filming 'Back in…
Khloé Kardashian Claps Back at Troll Who Asked If She Misses Her…
Go On Set With 'Bold and the Beautiful’ On-Screen and Real-Life …
Chrissy Teigen Welcomes Third Child With John Legend
EXCLUSIVE: Drake Bell Talks His Relationship Status, Says 'Every…
Clay Aiken Makes Surprise Confession to Ruben Studdard About ‘Am…
'Love Is Blind' Star Micah Calls Out Co-Star Zack for His Reunio…
'Fast X' Trailer No. 2
True Thompson Crashes Mom Khloé Kardashian's Workout!
Stanley Tucci Wants to Do a 'Devil Wears Prada' Sequel So He Can…
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Joke About ‘Severe Prep Work’ Ahea…
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's Son Makes Facial Expressions Just Like …
Surprise! Actor Kevin Sussman shared a photo from his wedding day to Instagram on Thursday. The 52-year-old Big Bang Theory star, who played the awkward Stuart on the sitcom, looked dapper in a blue suit and bow tie, posing next to his bride, Addie Hall, and his father.
"Did I mention I got married this weekend?" Sussman captioned the pic.
In the photos, Sussman's new wife wears a stunning strapless white gown and a lace-embroidered veil while holding a bouquet of white roses.
Sussman also posted the picture to his Instagram Stories writing, "Just got married (me, not my dad)."
Sussman's Big Bang Theory co-star, Kunal Nayyar, commented on the pic, "Oh my gaaaawwwwwd! Love you brother."
Sussman first announced his engagement in March 2022, sharing a pic of himself and his future bride at a restaurant with her showing off her diamond sparkler.
"Folks... she said yes!" he wrote at the time.
RELATED CONTENT:
New 'Big Bang Theory' Series Is in the Works
Jim Parsons Says Kaley Cuoco Is 'Going to be Incredible' as a Mom
'Big Bang Theory' Tell-All: Kaley Cuoco Nearly Had to Amputate Her Leg