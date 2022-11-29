Jim Parsons Says 'Big Bang Theory' Co-Star Kaley Cuoco Is 'Going to be Incredible' as a Mom (Exclusive)
Jim Parsons Reacts to ‘Big Bang Theory’ Co-Star Kaley Cuoco Beco…
Collin Gosselin Sends Siblings Emotional Message After Not Speak…
‘Sister Wives’: Janelle Accuses Kody of Using Her for Money
Savannah Chrisley Gets Emotional Amid Parents Todd and Julie's P…
Irene Cara, 'Fame' Star and 'Flashdance' Singer, Dead at 63
Ashton Kutcher Feels 'Lucky to Be Alive' After Revealing Battle …
'The Voice': Gwen Stefani Gets Emotional Over Blake Shelton's 'V…
'Sister Wives': Christine and Kody Brown's Daughter Mykelti Give…
Ryan Reynolds on How He’s Preparing for Baby No. 4 | ET’s The Do…
Jessie James Decker Claps Back at Photoshop Claims About Her Chi…
Chase Chrisley Seemingly Hints at His Parents’ Sentencing in New…
'The Voice' Coaches on Camila Cabello's 'X-Factor' History and G…
How Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber Are Moving Forward After Hea…
Kylie Jenner Explains Why She Stopped Posting So Much on Social …
Todd & Julie Chrisley Sentenced: Legal Expert Breaks Down What I…
Todd Chrisley Sentenced to 12 Years in Prison for Tax Evasion, W…
Patrick Mahomes and Wife Brittany Welcome Baby Boy 'Bronze'
‘Firefly Lane’: Katherine Heigl and Sarah Chalke on Emotional Go…
Lots of love for the mom-to-be. Jim Parsons has no doubt just how great of a mom Kaley Cuoco is going to be.
The actor spoke with ET's Rachel Smith at the New York premiere of his new film, Spoiler Alert, on Tuesday, and opened up about his former Big Bang Theory co-star's exciting pregnancy news.
"She's gonna be incredible," Parsons said, recalling that Cuoco always had a really welcoming, supportive maternal energy on the set of their long-running sitcom.
"She's a comforting presence, and it was a pleasure to work with her day in and day out," Parsons shared with a smile. "She's a very warm person, and I think that child is lucky to have her for a mother."
Looking back at his time on The Big Bang Theory, Parsons said the experience "was heaven."
"It was the kind of experience I cannot over state how impactful and positive it was for me," he added. "The feeling of thankfulness and gratitude in [my] heart for the whole thing, it's almost overwhelming."
Cuoco and Pelphrey announced they were expecting their first child, a baby girl, together back in October, alongside some sweet photos. "Baby girl Pelphrey coming 2023💕 beyond blessed and over the moon," Cuoco wrote alongside a photo of herself and Pelphrey, 40, holding up a slice of cake with pink icing. "… I 💓you @tommypelphrey!!!"
Parsons and Cuoco worked together on The Big Bang Theory for 12 seasons until the show came to an end in 2019.
In Spoiler Alert, Parsons stars opposite Ben Aldridge, as well as Oscar winner Sally Field -- whom Parsons admitted he was intimidated by.
Reflecting on the scenes he shared with Field, Parson said the experiences were "rewarding, once they stopped being scary."
"The first couple of times you're doing scenes with her, you're thinking, 'Is she buying this? Is she liking what I'm doing?'"
Parsons' new drama, Spoiler Alert, hits selected theaters Dec. 2, and opens nationwide on Dec. 9.
RELATED CONTENT:
Jim Parsons, Matt Bomer Are 'The Boys in the Band': Watch the Trailer
Jim Parsons Cries About 'Intense' Time That Led Him to Quit 'Big Bang'
Kaley Cuoco Thanks Jennifer Aniston for Speaking on Fertility Issues
Everything Kaley Cuoco's Said About Marriage Amid Tom Pelphrey Romance