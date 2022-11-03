Has Kaley Cuoco changed her view on marriage?! The pregnant Flight Attendant actress was recently spotted sporting matching gold rings with her boyfriend, Tom Pelphrey, making fans question whether she's really sworn off marriage for good.

The outing came on Wednesday, when Cuoco, 36, and Pelphrey, 40, were photographed arriving at a Los Angeles airport with their pup in tow. The couple, dressed casually in hats and loungewear, had one notable accessory: gold rings on that finger.

It wasn't the first time the couple has worn the rings. They each appeared to wear the jewelry at the Emmy Awards in September. Later that month, Cuoco seemed to wear the ring to the Meet Cute premiere. Then, in an October Instagram post, Pelphrey appeared to be sporting the same ring.

ET has reached out to Cuoco and Pelphrey's reps for comment.

Backgrid

Backgrid

Backgrid

While Pelphrey has never been married before, Cuoco has previously tied the knot twice. The actress was married to Ryan Sweeting from 2013 to 2016 and to Karl Cook from 2018 to 2021.

In February 2021, Cuoco told Variety that she and Sweeting "got married in, like, six seconds." While that's slightly exaggerated, the couple did meet, move in together, get engaged and get married within a six-month span. They announced their split less than two years after they exchanged vows.

When she covered Cosmopolitan's May 2018 issue, Cuoco revealed why she never thought she'd say "I do" again after her and Sweeting's nuptials.

"I honestly thought I wouldn’t get married again. My ex ruined that word for me," Cuoco said. "I married someone the first time who completely changed. The person I ended up with was not the person I originally met. And that wasn’t my fault -- that was his. I knew how much I had to give and how much I wanted to receive."

Danny Martindale/WireImage

Cuoco did end up getting married again, this time to Cook. She didn't rush things, though, as she and Cook didn't even move in together until nearly two years into their marriage.

"Even when Karl and I met, and I knew I was totally in love with him and we wanted to get married, we both really like our own lives and we actually like our own couches," Cuoco explained on Brad Goreski's Brad Behavior podcast in November 2019. "... We've had separate locations and whether that's helped us mentally or not, I've obviously never been in a better relationship and I want this to last the rest of my life so, in a way, we're actually taking it slow."

"We've been together for almost four years. We've not lived together. We are building our house, as you know. We will be under the same roof, eventually, but this has worked for us," she added. "... We are so happy, but yes, we have separate lives and then our lives come together and he’s so supportive of me. He lets me be me, and I let him be him."

The year after the pair moved in together, they announced their split. When Cuoco spoke to Glamour in April 2022, she reflected on her second divorce.

"Life is really short and you’ve got to make the move if you’re unhappy. You have to move forward. I do admit to being married to my career. I am. It’s always been my first love. I think that’s a tough one to overcome," she said. "... It is a challenge for me, [because] things in my life and people sometimes don’t measure up to the feeling I have with my career. And I admit to that holding me back in a way."

Cuoco also shut down the idea of another walk down the aisle.

"I will never get married again. I would love to have a long-lasting relationship or a partnership. But I will never get married again. Absolutely not," she said. "You can literally put that on the cover."

George Pimentel/WireImage

Her aversion to marriage didn't mean she was against finding love, though.

"I want to have a relationship that I give my time to and that the person feels [like they’re] really part of my life. I get so distracted with work, and I want to have that in the future," she said. "... I believe in love because I’ve had incredible relationships. I know that they’re out there. I like being someone’s partner and having that companionship."

"I do believe there is someone out there. I love love. I’m not someone that wants to be by myself," Cuoco added. "I just need to figure out my priorities a little bit and make sure now I know that I need to water that relationship."

It was the month after that interview was published that Cuoco and Pelphrey went public with their relationship. When ET spoke with Cuoco in September, she revealed how she met the Ozark actor.

"We have the same manager, so we met at the Ozark premiere," she explained. "I went inside, I was so excited, and we met there -- and it was love at first sight. He's the cutest of all."

The next month, the couple announced that they were expecting their first child.

"It's a crazy time for them but they're truly so excited," a source told ET of the couple. "Kaley knows this is the right person. She can't wait to become a mother. They've had so much love and support since the announcement."

RELATED CONTENT:

Kaley Cuoco Announces She and Boyfriend Tom Pelphrey Are Expecting First Child Together This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Kaley Cuoco Shows Off Bare Baby Bump in Sweet New Pregnancy Snaps

Pregnant Kaley Cuoco Shows Off Baby Bump, Gets a Sweet Belly Kiss

Kaley Cuoco Will Be a 'Helicopter Mom,' Jokes Chuck Lorre (Exclusive)

Related Gallery