Kaley Cuoco and husband Karl Cook couldn't be a more perfect match.

The 33-year-old actress recently appeared on her good friend, Brad Goreski's, new podcast, Brad Behavior, and talked about her relationship with the 28-year-old equestrian, whom she married last July. Cuoco has talked about the two not living together before -- they are currently building a house together -- and although her comments made headlines at the time, she explains how their living arrangement definitely works for them.

"Even when Karl and I met, and I knew I was totally in love with him and we wanted to get married, we both really like our own lives and we actually like our own couches," she says. "Karl, as you see … he travels all over and he's got a ranch and horses and he also loves his alone time. We're very similar like that, but we share the same passion, which are the animals, and he lets me be me."

Cuoco says she's learned from past failed relationships where she thought they had to be together all the time and decided early on that she didn't want to live with Cook right away. The two have been dating since 2016.

"So, we've kind of been in separate places but as people see, we're together all the time," she notes. "But we've had separate locations and whether that's helped us mentally or not, I've obviously never been in a better relationship and I want this to last the rest of my life so, in a way, we're actually taking it slow. We've been together for almost four years. We've not lived together. We are building our house, as you know. We will be under the same roof, eventually, but this has worked for us."

The former Big Bang Theory star jokes that people are "jealous" when they hear that they are living separately.

"I’ve laughed because when people heard that we didn’t live together, it was like, the shock on people’s faces," she says with a laugh. "And I was like, 'You’re just jealous!' You know they’re just jealous and like, if you could do it, you’d do it too! I have the best relationship with Karl. We are so happy, but yes, we have separate lives and then our lives come together and he’s so supportive of me. He lets me be me, and I let him be him."

ET spoke with Cuoco last month at Much Love Animal Rescue's 3rd Annual Spoken Woof fundraiser gala, and she talked about moving temporarily to New York to start production on her next TV series, The Flight Attendant, where she'll be living until April. She shared that while Cook would be caring for their animals, the move will still be hard for her emotionally.

"I've been crying already, knowing that I'm leaving them," Cuoco said of having to say goodbye to her beloved pets. "I'm gonna be the one that needs the help! I'm gonna have to Facetime them every single night."

"My husband and I, we don't feel fulfilled unless we're surrounded by all the animals," she added. "We fulfill each other, but we really like the animals… it's who we are."

