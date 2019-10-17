After 12 seasons of filming The Big Bang Theory, Kaley Cuoco is already gearing up to start production on her next TV series, The Flight Attendant -- which the actress says has helped to keep her mind busy and the transition from the long-running show a little easier to handle.

ET's Leanne Aguilera spoke with Cuoco on the carpet at this year's Much Love Animal Rescue's 3rd Annual Spoken Woof fundraiser gala, and asked the TV star how she's feeling and how she's enjoying her first October in 13 years not shooting episodes of the beloved sitcom.

"I feel good because, I'm knee-deep in The Flight Attendant, which I think is smart," Cuoco admitted. "I didn't have time to think about it."

Another reason her new show that has been occupying her attention is because, this time around, she's not just starring. She also created the series and is serving as an executive producer alongside Greg Berlanti.

"I found this book two and a half years ago, and I wanted to make it, and I thought the material was great," Cuoco said, explaining why she decided to work hard to bring the show to life. "I had an instinct about it."

"I [also] think it's really important to start putting our own stamps on things, especially as women, and having our own voice," she added. "And I like being the boss. That's it. That's the bottom line."

Cuoco explained that she'll be leaving for New York in a few weeks to shoot the series, and that she'll be living there until April. It'll be a big change for the actress, the most challenging part being having to say goodbye to her beloved puppies.

"I've been crying already, knowing that I'm leaving them," Cuoco shared. She explained that her husband, Karl Cook, would be caring for their animals -- including their horses and dogs, but that it'll still be hard for her emotionally. "I'm gonna be the one that needs the help! I'm gonna have to Facetime them every single night."

"My husband and I, we don't feel fulfilled unless were surrounded by all the animals," Cuoco shared. "We fulfill each other, but we really like the animals… it's who we are."

Which is one reason she's such a proud supporter of Much Love Animal Rescue and their annual Spoken Woof fundraiser celebration.

"I just love it! I look forward to it every year," Cuoco gushed, later adding that she will likely be adopting and taking home a new pup by the end of the evening.

For more from Cuoco, check out the video below.

