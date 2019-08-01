The Big Bang Theory may be over, but Kaley Cuoco is returning to television -- behind the camera!

The 33-year-old actress is producing a new comedy for CBS about a young woman who moves to Los Angeles from New Jersey to find love and follow in the footsteps of her idol, Oprah Winfrey.

“She has brought us an incredible new project called Pretty, which will star and be co-written by comedian Santina Muha,” CBS entertainment executives announced at the 2019 Summer Television Critics Association summer press tour in Beverly Hills, California, on Thursday. “It’s a single camera comedy about a ballsy, passionate women who moves from Jersey to L.A. to pursue her dreams of love and her dream of becoming the next Oprah. But she also has to be caretaker to her wonderfully, comedically messed up family and friends.”

“Kaley said, 'We’re always looking for new voices and Santina’s take on the world is completely unique [and] refreshing,'" executives added. "And, with Kaley’s influence and her comedic instincts, [it] promises to make this show really special.”

Cuoco wrapped up 12 seasons of The Big Bang Theory in May

Muha worked on the movie Wine Country and the TV series One Day at a Time.

