Kaley Cuoco Reveals She Still Doesn't Live With Husband Karl Cook

Gwyneth Paltrow isn't the only star who's been hesitant about moving in with her husband.

Kaley Cuoco recently revealed that she and Karl Cook have yet to move in together, despite getting married more than a year ago. "We’re building our dream house and we’re eventually going to be under the same roof forever," the 33-year-old actress recently told E! News. "We have a very unconventional marriage, you know."

Cuoco added of her marriage, "We have different locations that we’re at a lot. We’re not together every single day."

The former Big Bang Theory star noted that it's "important" for both her and her 28-year-old equestrian husband to have space. So far, it "works well."

Cuoco's Instagram followers may not even notice these two don't live together yet as they often poke fun of each other on social media.

"If you want to Instagram shame each other, Instagram shame each other,” she quipped. "It makes life really fun. [Karl] really likes his Instagram posts. He’s his biggest fan."

Last month, Cuoco gushed to ET about her first year of marriage, and her and Cook's hilarious Instagram posts. "We're having a blast," she mused. "Karl's the best ... we're doing really well."

As for their social media posts, Cuoco admitted, "He doesn't ask me before he posts them. ...He's his own man. He makes his own Instagram decisions. He's bold."

Here's more with the happy couple:

