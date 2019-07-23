Kaley Cuoco is dishing on married life with Karl Cook!

ET caught up with the 33-year-old actress at the Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour in Los Angeles on Tuesday, where she opened up about how much fun she's been having with her husband since tying the knot on June 30, 2018.

"We're having a blast," Cuoco gushed to ET's Lauren Zima. "Karl's the best ... we're doing really well."

In case you missed it, Cuoco and Cook epically celebrated their first year of marriage with the "best anniversary dinner" ever -- aka a variety of food from Taco Bell and a bottle of red wine! -- along with some very candid posts shared to social media.

"He doesn't ask me before he posts them," Cuoco admitted, when asked if she was OK with Cook sharing embarrassing pics and videos of her with food stuck in her teeth, sleeping, accidentally pulling out her eyelashes and more. "He just, he loves a good sleeping picture."

"It's his favorite thing to do. He's just funny!" she added. "He's his own man. He makes his own Instagram decisions. He's bold."

Earlier in the interview, ET also spoke with Cuoco and co-star Lake Bell about their new, "good dirty" DC Universe animated series, Harley Quinn, coming this October.

"We have made love on the television animation space," Bell teased of the "badass, very feminist" show. "It's the right thing to do at the time. We're very lucky. We get to ping pong a lot of, like, comedy and bad words and naughty business."

Cuoco, who voices Harleen Quinzel, added that there's truly "nothing better" about voicing raunchy villains with Bell (Pamela Isley) and showcasing "major female empowerment."

"And we don't have to put makeup on!" Cuoco exclaimed. "It's great. It's eight hours that I don't have to spend in hair and makeup."

Harley Quinn marks Cuoco's first major project since The Big Bang Theory aired its series finale in May. Hear Cuoco talk about her emotional goodbye to her beloved character, Penny, in the video below.

